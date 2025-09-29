‘Operation Sindoor On Games Field’: PM Modi Congratulates Team India After Asia Cup 2025 Win Over Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India on their victory in the Asia Cup 2025, marking their ninth title win with a five-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Referring to the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, the Prime Minister also praised the Indian cricket team for their spirited performance.

Congratulating the team on its victory over Pakistan, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised Indian team, referring to Operation Sindoor in the armed confrontation with Pakistan when India destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again.



Bharat is destined to win no matter which field. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 28, 2025

“A phenomenal victory. The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win no matter which field,” wrote the Home Minister in his post on X.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final

As per IANS, India’s success was scripted first by their spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav spearheading a stunning turnaround on a two-paced pitch. From 113/1 in the 13th over, Pakistan crumbled to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, losing their last nine wickets for just 33 runs.

Set 147 to win, India slipped to 20/3 after Abhishek Sharma miscued Faheem Ashraf, skipper Suryakumar Yadav fell to Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shubman Gill mistimed another stroke off Ashraf. But Tilak Varma stood tall. He rebuilt with Sanju Samson (24) in a stand of 57, then added 60 with Shivam Dube (33), who was promoted in Hardik Pandya’s absence.

Left-handed batter Varma rose to with an unbeaten 69 and guided India to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to win the Asia Cup for the ninth time.

