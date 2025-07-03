Operation Sindoor On Halt, India Moves Quickly To Ramp Up Its Air Defence As Pakistan Remains On Edge

Operation Sindoor 2.0 Loading? The four-day-long military conflict between India and Pakistan gave both nations a preview of their defence preparedness and strike capabilities. When India launched Operation Sindoor on May 6-7, it primarily targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, but not Pakistani military installations. India made it clear from the beginning that Operation Sindoor's precision strikes were targeted at terrorist installations, and it was not a military strike.

However, Pakistan's retaliatory launch of drones and missiles against India not only tested New Delhi's air defence capabilities but also the Indian Air Force's operational readiness. On the other hand, India's counterstrike gave Pakistan a reality check while calling out Islamabad's nuclear bluff. While India has announced the cessation of military strikes as part of Operation Sindoor, it maintains that the operation has been paused, and not concluded. Thus, Pakistan has been watching India's move very closely.

Rs 1.05 Lakh Cr Booster Shot

Amid this, India's Defence Acquisition Council has cleared 10 capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore, said the Ministry of Defence. These acquisitions would be sourced indigenously.

"The Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) were accorded for procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare System, Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services and Surface-to-Air Missiles. These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces," said the Ministry.

It also added that AoNs were also accorded for the procurement of Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mount and Submersible Autonomous Vessels. "These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the Naval and Merchant Vessels," said the ministry.

Test Of India's Air Defence Capabilities

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan fired around 1,000 armed drones and multiple missiles, including Fatah missile and Chinese PL15 missile at different Indian cities. However, the majority of the threats were neutralised or intercepted by the Indian Air Defence System. The Operation Sindoor gave India an idea of how many missiles/anti-drone systems it would need in case of a full-blown military conflict with Pakistan, and thus, the government has been working on buying/manufacturing the necessary weapons.