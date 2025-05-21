Operation Sindoor Outreach: Two delegations are set to leave today to mark the beginning of India’s Operation Sindoor global outreach. The delegation led by JD(U) Sanjay Jha departed for Japan, while Shrikant Shinde's delegation will leave for the UAE at 9 PM. Ahead of the departure, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the members, MPs and former MPs of three of the seven all-party delegations.

The delegations will leave for foreign capitals to convey India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism. Ahead of the departure, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived at the Delhi airport to depart for Japan.

"Our delegation is visiting Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea. The biggest issue is that terrorism is Pakistan's state policy. We are going to highlight this across the world. We are also going to end their continuous nuclear bluff. We are not going to tolerate any terrorist activity. We will also brief the world about the Indus Water Treaty," he said.

#WATCH | JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading a delegation of MPs on India's Operation Sindoor outreach, arrives at the Delhi airport to depart for Japan.



He says "Our delegation is visiting Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea. The biggest issue is that… pic.twitter.com/C4T1a90MGp — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2025

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday called the sending of multi-party delegations to international capitals to brief the global community about Operation Sindoor a diversionary tactic and a public relations exercise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader asked why the Centre is not convening a special session of the Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack. "I feel this is another attempt to divert attention. This is a public relations exercise. We are raising real issues about terrorism and terrorist attacks, China, Pakistan...Why are you not calling a special session of Parliament?" Ramesh told ANI.

"Since April 22, Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding an all-party meeting. Two meetings were held, but the PM was not present. Later, LoP Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji wrote to the PM to call a special session of Parliament to discuss political issues arising out of this (Pahalgam attack)," he added.

He said that the issues of Pakistan's continuous support of terrorists targeting India and that country's strategic partnership with China should be discussed in the House.

"We have also not discussed the China issue. In the middle of this, to divert attention, they (the central government) announced a caste census. As we continued our demand for an all-party meeting and special session of Parliament, they (central govt) announced the constitution of delegations comprising MPs from various political parties," he said.

The first three multi-party delegations to international capitals to brief the global community about Operation Sindoor are set to begin their journey on Wednesday and Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.