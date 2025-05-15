'Operation Sindoor Partly Successful...But...': Military Aviation Expert Says Pakistan Surrendered Due To....

'Operation Sindoor' is the toast of the town across the globe, with military experts reading it very closely. Such is the conflict that even the New York Times did a detailed coverage of before and after satellite images of an Indian attack on Pakistan. Now, a global military aviation analyst and historian, Tom Cooper, has shared more details with respect to Operation Sindoor. For the uninitiated, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which later escalated into Indo-Pak military conflict. He said that Operation Sindoor was partly successful with regards to terror infrastructure hit, but highly successful in hitting the Pakistani army.

"Operation Sindoor was partly successful in regard of destroying the terror infrastructure, but highly successful in regards of significantly weakening Pakistan to the degree where it became unable to defend itself from conventional strikes of the Indian armed forces and had no ability to strike back on India and had no other option but to ceasefire," says Tom Cooper.

Cooper said that at least six out of nine targeted sites or terror camps have been hit by Indian forces and all have been targeted very precisely, knocking out these facilities. "In reaction to Pakistani unprovoked retaliation, the Government in New Delhi and the leadership of the Indian Armed Forces have opted to go for an all-out attack on Pakistan, calling all of its bluffs," says Cooper.

Refuting Pakistani claims, he said that Indian armed forces were striking precisely against very selected targets, and there is clear evidence of success. "On the contrary, by all the Pakistani claims, it is almost exactly like back in 2019 during the Balakot affairs. The Pakistani establishment, the Pakistani Government, and the Pakistani armed forces are issuing one statement after the other, which are lies, and nothing but fake news," he added.

"The fighting ended actually after India hit two entrances to one of Pakistan's underground facilities, suspected or assumed to be a nuclear facility. He (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) now says that Pakistan's ability to handle nuclear weapons is questionable. We have heard such concerns issued even by nuclear scientists, and not just a few of them, but 20 or even more... It is also a confirmation for the dominance or freedom of operation of Indian armed forces well inside Pakistan," said Copper, lauding the Indian Armed Forces.

Copper added that it might take a while to figure out the new realities between India and Pakistan, which is that Pakistan cannot defend itself, it cannot defend even its nuclear facilities.