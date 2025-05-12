Operation Sindoor: PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 PM

Operation Sindoor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Monday. This comes after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement a few days ago.

This will be PM Modi's first address to the nation since the ceasefire agreement was announced between India and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 PM today. pic.twitter.com/NobQiY66Nh — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

The ceasefire was announced after the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' following the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

In the Operation Sindoor, terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were hit; altogether nine sites were targeted.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi also chaired a meeting in New Delhi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS, and Chiefs of all three services.

India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday had confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air.

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had also confirmed the ceasefire in a post on X and said, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, United States President Donald Trump had announced the India-Pakistan ceasefire and wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

