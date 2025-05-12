Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900130https://zeenews.india.com/india/operation-sindoor-pm-modi-addresses-nation-today-8-pm-armed-forces-pakistan-warning-latest-update-2900130.html
NewsIndia
INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 PM

This will be PM Narendra Modi's first address to the nation since the ceasefire agreement was announced between India and Pakistan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Operation Sindoor: PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 PM Photo Credit: ANI

Operation Sindoor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Monday. This comes after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement a few days ago. 

This will be PM Modi's first address to the nation since the ceasefire agreement was announced between India and Pakistan. 

Also Read: After Shiv Tandav Stotram, Operation Sindoor Briefing Gets Ramcharitramanas Twist 

The ceasefire was announced after the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' following the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. 

In the Operation Sindoor, terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were hit; altogether nine sites were targeted. 

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi also chaired a meeting in New Delhi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS, and Chiefs of all three services.

India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday had confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air. 

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had also confirmed the ceasefire in a post on X and said, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, United States President Donald Trump had announced the India-Pakistan ceasefire and wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK