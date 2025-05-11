Operation Sindoor: Pulwama Attackers, IC-814 Hijackers Among 100 Terrorists Killed In Strikes, Says Army

Operation Sindoor: The Indian Army on Sunday said that the ‘precision strikes’ carried out against terrorists and terror infrastructure in PoK under ‘Operation Sindoor’ killed more than 100 terrorists.

During a press briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the prevailing volatile situation between India and Pakistan, DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that the terrorists killed in the strikes included high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast.

Ghai also stated that the Indian Air Force played a major part in these strikes by engaging some of these camps, and the Indian Navy provided wherewithal in terms of precision munitions.

"...Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast. The line of control was also violated soon after by Pakistan, and the erratic and rattled response of our enemy was apparent from the number of civilians, inhabited villages and religious sites such as Gurudwaras that were unfortunately hit by them, leading to a sad loss of lives,” Ghai said.

“The Indian Air Force played a major part in these strikes by engaging some of these camps, and the Indian Navy provided wherewithal in terms of precision munitions. The Indian Air Force had their assets up in the sky…" he further stated.