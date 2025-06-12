Operation Sindoor: Rafales, Sukhois Shot Down Pakistan’s JF-17s, Mirages In Dogfight; India Set To Reveal Smoking Gun Evidence

New Delhi: Clouds parted. Secrets spilled. Under the cloak of night, the Indian Air Force launched a mission that would rattle Islamabad to its core. It was Operation Sindoor, a storm that tore through terror camps and left Pakistani war machines in flames.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, the air throbbed with tension. Rafale and Sukhoi jets soared out of Indian bases. Precision. Power. Payloads locked. Targets across the border marked in red – terror launchpads nestled in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Airstrikes hit like thunderclaps. Explosions followed. Camp after camp, bunker after bunker flattened. Over 100 terrorists eliminated in minutes. The April 22 Pahalgam’s bloodshed avenged.

But the night did not end there.

Pakistan scrambled its jets. JF-17s. Mirages. J-10Cs. Interceptors on a collision course. The dogfight was brutal. Aerial combat at lightning speed. Engines screamed. Missiles launched. Skies lit up.

And then silence. Flames fell from the heavens. Pakistan’s jets crashed and burned.

Sources inside India’s top defence establishment confirm that enemy aircraft shot down mid-air. India watched. Recorded. Tracked every move with AWACS and ground-based radar.

The wreckage? Scattered across the rugged terrain of PoK. And India has the evidence. High-resolution satellite images. Infrared signatures. Radio logs. Visual confirmation from cockpit feeds.

Soon, the truth will go public.

Pakistan panicked. Cross-border firing intensified. Ceasefire torn to shreds. India retaliated with full force. Missiles rained down on major Pakistani airbases. Noor Khan. Rafiqui. Sukkur. Chunian. Rahim Yar Khan – once considered strategic strongholds. Now smoking craters.

One hit after another. Pakistan’s Chinese-made HQ-9 air defense systems shredded. Its backbone was broken.

Operation Sindoor was a verdict – justice delivered at supersonic speed.