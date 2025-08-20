Operation Sindoor Reaches Schools: NCERT Introduces Special lessons For Classes 3 To 12

In a major step to build national pride and awareness of India’s fight against terrorism, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released two special study modules on Operation Sindoor for students of Classes 3 to 12.

These modules, launched as extra learning material, come three months after ‘Operation Sindoor’—India’s precise military strike in response to the Pahalgam attack in which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent people.

The lessons aim not only to teach students about this key national security event but also to deepen their understanding of India’s growing global role and its right to self-defence.

The modules state that the Pahalgam attack was carried out on “direct orders” from “Pakistan’s military and political leadership,” though Pakistan denies involvement. The attack, which targeted civilians and tourists, aimed to spread fear and stir communal tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.



"India launched missiles and air strikes, targeting nine terrorist sites situated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, 2025. Out of nine targets which were finally chosen and approved, seven of these terror camps were destroyed by the Indian Army, while the Indian Air Force destroyed terrorist targets in Muridke and Bahawalpur, which are the nerve centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed," one of the modules states.

The NCERT highlights India’s effort to avoid civilian harm during the operation. The module explains, “Every target was carefully verified, and only terrorist bases were hit. The operation proved that India will not allow terror leaders to go unpunished.” It also stresses that no civilian lives were lost, something India presents as both a moral stand and a strategic strength

The modules are split across two educational levels:

‘Operation Sindoor - A Saga of Valour’ is tailored for the preparatory and middle stages (Classes 3 to 8).

‘Operation Sindoor- A Mission of Honour and Bravery’ is meant for secondary stage students (Classes 9 to 12).

Both modules stress the Indian Armed Forces’ united action, showing how the Army, Air Force, and strategic command worked closely together. The operation is described as a key moment in India’s fight against terror, sending a strong message of deterrence.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the module declares:

“Operation Sindoor is not an ordinary military operation. It is a confluence of India’s policy, intent, and decisive capability.”

The material also praises the local civilian response in Kashmir, noting how residents vocally condemned the terror attack, a development that, according to the module, “breaks stereotypes and shows the real voice of peace-loving people.”