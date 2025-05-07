Operation Sindoor: Schools and Colleges Shut Across Jammu & Kashmir Amid Tensions With Pakistan

Schools Closed in J&K: All schools, colleges, and educational institutions have been shut down today in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch. In Pathankot, all schools will remain closed for 72 hours. Additionally, more than a dozen houses have been damaged in the Kupwara district's Triboni, Batapora, and Tangdhar areas.

This development follows the Indian Air Force's (IAF) recent airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan’s Punjab province. Among the locations hit was Bahawalpur, the base of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group. In response to the operation, several airports in northern India — including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh — have been temporarily closed.

"Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Bikaner and Dharamshala are impacted by the current airspace restrictions," as stated in IndiGo travel advisory.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Key sites hit included the Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters in Bahawalpur and a Lashkar-e-Taiba facility in Muridke.

The ministry stated that the Indian armed forces carried out the strikes in a "focused, measured, and non-escalatory" manner, adding that no Pakistani military installations were targeted.