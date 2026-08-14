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  • /Operation Sindoor still hurts? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif threatens India, says ‘response will be stronger than May 2025’

Operation Sindoor still hurts? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif threatens India, says ‘response will be stronger than May 2025’

Pakistan has unveiled a new military memorial in Islamabad marking the May 2025 war. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also made water a major part of his warning to New Delhi.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Operation Sindoor still hurts? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif threatens India, says ‘response will be stronger than May 2025’

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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