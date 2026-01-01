‘Operation Sindoor Still On’: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi In New Year Message

Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, shared greetings with the countrymen on the occasion of the New Year 2026 on Thursday. He recalled India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the decisive action taken by the Indian Armed Forces in May last year.

In his New Year message, Army Chief General Dwivedi issued a stern warning across the border to those disrupting India's peace, assuring the nation that Operation Sindoor remains actively underway. “Last year, the enemy's nefarious intentions were thwarted through firm and decisive action under Operation Sindoor, and this operation continues to this day”, said General Dwivedi on Thursday.

His message further assured the Indian Army’s dedication to national security. He said, “The Indian Army is ensuring the security of the nation with utmost vigilance and unwavering determination”, highlighting the Indian Army’s contribution towards nation building.

Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, also urged the public for their support towards achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ target.

Talking about the advancement of the Indian Armed forces, General Dwivedi said, “The Indian Army is undergoing a transformational phase, where jointness, self-reliance, and innovation are at the core of our strategic strength.”, pointing towards the transformation of the Indian Army and pointing towards innovative ideas, homegrown technologies, and relentless security enhancements, which continues to make the Army stronger and future-ready.

On the New Year 2026, Army Chief General Dwivedi also visited Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt, meeting serving personnel and veterans in treatment. He praised their unyielding fighting spirit and extended best wishes for a swift recovery.

He commended the medical staff for their selfless service and efforts in serving the people.

Towards the end of 2025, the Indian Army revealed major insights from Operation Sindoor in ‘Ten Major Milestones achieved by the Indian Army in 2025’, which stated that nine terrorist camps were destroyed across the border. The Indian Army neutralised seven camps, and the Indian Air Force destroyed two remaining camps and successfully neutralized all cross-border threats.

General Dwivedi’s message sent a stark message to Pakistan for their continuing support for cross-border terrorism and India’s preparedness in tackling any such activity.

