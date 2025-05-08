Operation Sindoor Targets Only Terror Infrastructure In Pakistan, Says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri | WATCH
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed India's targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor, hitting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday reaffirmed India's stance on Operation Sindoor, asserting that the strikes exclusively targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
Addressing a press briefing alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Misri condemned Pakistan for its long-standing role in harbouring terrorism, stating, "Pakistan has the reputation as the epicenter of global terrorism. It is home to a large number of UN-listed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)."
Citing Pakistan’s controversial influence on global counter-terrorism efforts, Misri also noted Islamabad’s role in diluting the United Nations Security Council’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack by pushing for the removal of The Resistance Front (TRF)—a designated terror group—from the official statement.
