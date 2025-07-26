Advertisement
OPERATION SINDOOR

Operation Sindoor To Become Part Of NCERT Syllabus For Classes 3 To 12: Report

NCERT is set to introduce a special educational module on Operation Sindoor aimed at students from Classes 3 to 12, ANI reported, quoting Education Ministry Sources.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Operation Sindoor To Become Part Of NCERT Syllabus For Classes 3 To 12: Report

As per the Education Ministry sources, two modules on Operation Sindoor are under preparation, first for Classes 3rd to 8th and second for Classes 9th to 12th. The module will be 8-10 page and will describe Achievements of India and the armed forces during Operation Sindoor. The aim of this move is to make students aware of India's military Power and how Pakistan was defeated once again. 

"NCERT to introduce a module soon on Operation Sindoor. Two modules are under preparation- first for Classes 3rd to 8th and second for Classes 9th to 12th. Achievements of India and the armed forces will be described in an 8-10 page module. The aim is to make students aware of India's military Power and how Pakistan was defeated once again," ANI reported, citing Education Ministry sources.

