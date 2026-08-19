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Operation Sindoor: What was India’s next plan if Pakistan had not begged for ceasefire?

Air Marshal (Retd) Nagesh Kapoor said the IAF had prepared an “escalation ladder” for the conflict. The next phase could have targeted Pakistan’s air-defence systems and military assets.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
Operation Sindoor: What was India’s next plan if Pakistan had not begged for ceasefire?
Image Credit: Air Marshal (Retd) Nagesh Kapoor. (File photo: ANI video grab)

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