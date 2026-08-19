/Operation Sindoor: What was India’s next plan if Pakistan had not begged for ceasefire?

New Delhi: India had prepared for the possibility that Operation Sindoor could escalate beyond the initial strikes, including a plan to move past terrorist targets and hit Pakistan’s military infrastructure, according to Air Marshal (Retd) Nagesh Kapoor, who served as the vice chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the operation.
Speaking at a podcast, he said the next stage would have involved missions aimed at suppressing or destroying Pakistan’s air defence systems, followed by strikes on selected military and strategic targets.
Kapoor said the IAF had a defined “escalation ladder” in place in case Pakistan continued the confrontation. “We were fully prepared for the escalation ladder. If they (Pakistan) did not stop, we would have undertaken SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses) or DEAD (Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses) missions. After that, we would have targeted their ‘value targets’,” he revealed.
Explaining what he meant by value targets, the former vice chief said these would include assets whose destruction could cause enormous economic damage.
“I mean we would target those assets that would cause heavy commercial losses. We would bomb their power plants and infrastructure. We would destroy legitimate military targets that were directly powering their war-fighting machinery,” he said.
He spoke about the military planning behind the operation ahead of the release of the docuseries ‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’.
According to him, the initial objective was limited to terrorist targets. India had also anticipated that Pakistan could respond militarily even after those strikes. The IAF therefore prepared for different levels of escalation rather than treating the initial strikes as the end of the operation.
Kapoor said the Indian position was that the operation could stop if Pakistan chose not to escalate further. But the military had plans ready if the confrontation continued.
The SEAD and DEAD missions refer to operations aimed at suppressing or destroying an adversary’s air-defence network. Such missions can involve targeting radar systems, missile sites, command centres and other components that enable an air-defence network to function.
The former IAF vice chief said the next stage would then have moved towards “value targets”, including assets that directly support Pakistan’s military capability.
It followed the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and developed into a direct military confrontation between India and Pakistan. The fighting lasted around 88 hours before a ceasefire was reached.
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