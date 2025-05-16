Operation Sindoor: Why Is Western Media Jealous Of Rafale, Indian Weapons?

Operation Sindoor showcased India’s military superiority, with indigenous and imported weapons delivering a decisive blow to Pakistan. Yet, a coordinated narrative against India’s defence sector, especially the Rafale jets, has emerged in Western media.

During early reports of the conflict, major outlets like Bloomberg, The New York Times, and Reuters falsely claimed that Pakistan had downed Indian Rafale jets—without evidence. These reports cited unnamed Pakistani sources or vague US defense experts. Former Indian Ambassador to France, Javed Ashraf, remarked that this was a pre-planned narrative, driven by commercial interests targeting one specific aircraft—Rafale.

In today’s DNA, Zee News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha discusses why Western media is jealous of Rafale and Indian weapons.

Watch Today's Full Episode: