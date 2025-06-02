New Delhi: On June 1, 2025, Ukraine executed a meticulously planned drone assault, targeting Russian military airbases deep within Siberia. Dubbed as ‘Operation Spider’s Web’, the attack resulted in the destruction of more than 40 strategic aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers. It marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The operation, which took over 18 months to plan, involved smuggling 117 drones into Russia, concealing them in wooden sheds on trucks parked near the airbases. Upon activation, these drones launched coordinated strikes and inflicted an estimated $7 billion in damages to Russia.

Code named ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s recent military engagements with Pakistan, which targeted nine terror launchpads and important airbases, have highlighted the evolving nature of warfare in the region. Ukraine’s drone strategy, in this context, offers several lessons.

Here’re a few lessons India must learn from Ukraine’s strike:

1. Adoption of Asymmetric Warfare Tactics: Ukraine’s use of cost-effective drones to inflict significant damage on a superior military force highlights the potential of asymmetric warfare. India can explore similar tactics to counterbalance conventional military disparities.

2. Investment in Indigenous Drone Technology: The success of Operation Spider's Web emphasises the importance of developing homegrown drone capabilities. India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative can focus on creating advanced drones tailored to its defense needs.

3. Enhancement of Counter-Drone Systems: The operation revealed vulnerabilities in traditional air defense systems against drone swarms. India should prioritise the development and deployment of robust counter-drone technologies to protect important infrastructure.

4. Strengthening Intelligence and Surveillance: Ukraine’s meticulous planning and execution highlight the role of superior intelligence. India must bolster its intelligence capabilities to detect and neutralise potential threats proactively.

5. Balancing Operational Secrecy with Strategic Partnerships: Ukraine conducted the operation without prior knowledge of its allies, emphasising operational security. However, India should balance secrecy with international collaboration to enhance its defense capabilities.

Operation Spider’s Web is a case study in modern warfare, which demonstrates how innovation and strategic planning can offset conventional military disadvantages.