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Operation Tiger aftershock: What will Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde do next; could Maharashtra politics change Delhi too?

Shinde’s camp now has 13 MPs in Parliament, giving it greater weight within the NDA and potentially a stronger voice in national-level negotiations. Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance faces the task of rebuilding confidence among party workers and strengthening coordination ahead of future elections.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:03 AM IST
Operation Tiger aftershock: What will Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde do next; could Maharashtra politics change Delhi too?
Image Credit: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with six UBT MPs who joined Shiv Sena. (Photo: ANI)

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