/Operation Tiger aftershock: What will Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde do next; could Maharashtra politics change Delhi too?

New Delhi: Maharashtra politics witnessed another major defection on June 22, when six Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray or UBT) joined the party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Internal differences within the party have persisted since the major split of 2022.
The defection is being attributed to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Operation Tiger’, which has changed the balance of power in the state.
The departure of these six MPs is not being seen only as a loss for Thackeray’s camp but also as a setback for the broader Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance (a coalition of Opposition parties).
These seats were won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the combined support of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction). The alliance had worked together on seat sharing and campaign coordination, which played an important role in those victories.
With these MPs now switching sides, the alliance’s electoral base appears fragile. The move has created an impression that unity within the Opposition bloc is losing cohesion at a time when coordination is crucial for future contests.
Since the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the Opposition alliance has faced a series of electoral setbacks in Maharashtra. The Mahayuti alliance (ruling coalition comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and the NCP-Ajit Pawar) performed better than expected in the state assembly elections that followed. It also gained ground in local body elections, municipal corporations, district-level contests and recent legislative council polls.
The Opposition had argued that its Lok Sabha performance showed strong public support, but that advantage did not translate into later electoral gains. Against this backdrop, the exit of six MPs has added to doubts about weakening organisational strength.
Reports suggest that Thackeray may soon visit all six parliamentary constituencies represented by the MPs who have switched sides. The aim is to establish a direct contact with party workers and local organizations and send a message that the core structure of the party still stands despite the departure of elected representatives.
In Maharashtra politics, there have been instances where grassroots party networks continued with the original leadership even after elected representatives changed allegiance. However, whether organisational loyalty can influence future electoral outcomes is an open question.
Eknath Shinde sees this development as another political gain after the major split in 2022, when a large group of Shiv Sena legislators joined his camp. With the addition of six MPs, his faction now has 13 seats in the Lok Sabha. This expansion strengthens his position within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Centre and increases his role in national-level politics.
The rise in numbers is also expected to improve his negotiating position within the alliance structure. Political observers believe that this could translate into greater representation and influence in decision-making at the Centre, although no official announcements have been made in this regard.
The latest changes have given the Shinde-led group a stronger foothold in both state and national politics. At the same time, the Maha Vikas Aghadi faces the challenge of holding its remaining structure together while rebuilding coordination among its partners.
Maharashtra’s political equation has seen multiple adjustments since the 2024 general elections, but this latest move has added a new layer to ongoing competition between alliances. As both camps adjust to the new numbers, the coming months are likely to test organisational strength, leadership strategy and electoral planning across the state.
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