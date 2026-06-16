/'Operation Tiger' against Uddhav Thackeray? Sena-UBT MPs turn rebel, may join Shinde faction, claims MLC Krupal Tumane

While Eknath Shinde just smiled and refused to comment on ‘Operation Tiger’, Maharashtra minister Ashish Jaiswal said that if the Shiv Sena UBT MPs believe that Balasaheb's legacy is with Eknath Shinde and if they take any decision for their constituency and political future, then it will be right to talk about it only after that. “What they do following the history and rules of the anti-defection law, and how much their numerical strength is, is their decision," he said.