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  • /'Operation Tiger' against Uddhav Thackeray? Sena-UBT MPs turn rebel, may join Shinde faction, claims MLC Krupal Tumane

'Operation Tiger' against Uddhav Thackeray? Sena-UBT MPs turn rebel, may join Shinde faction, claims MLC Krupal Tumane

Shiv Sena-UBT has nine Members of Parliament and Tumane claimed that seven of them are now ready to jump ship. This comes days after Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of its MPs.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
'Operation Tiger' against Uddhav Thackeray? Sena-UBT MPs turn rebel, may join Shinde faction, claims MLC Krupal Tumane
Image Credit: IANS

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