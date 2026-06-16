/'Operation Tiger' against Uddhav Thackeray? Sena-UBT MPs turn rebel, may join Shinde faction, claims MLC Krupal Tumane

Four years after the Shiv Sena split into two factions, Uddhav Thackeray is yet again staring at a political setback, as per claims made by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane. Shiv Sena-UBT has nine Members of Parliament and Tumane claimed that seven of them are now ready to jump ship. This comes days after Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of its MPs. Amid the speculations, Uddhav Thackeray has now also called a meeting of the Sena-UBT MLAs on June 22. Meanwhile, Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has rejected the claim, saying that the MPs are standing by Uddhav Thackeray.
Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane said that the discussion with the seven MPs (of Shiv Sena UBT) under 'Operation Tiger' has reached its final stage. “Now, only the final date for the procedure needs to be fixed... The operation will take place on that day... This will happen before the monsoon session. It's not appropriate for us to share all the details. But it's almost certain that they will join us," said Tumane.
According to reports, the rebel MPs are Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal Washim, Nahesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli, Sanjay Jadhav from Parbhani, Rajabhau Waje from Nashik, Bhausaheb Wakchure from Shirdi, and Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai. According to a political leader privy to the development, the seven Sena-UBT MPs may form a separate faction before merging with Shiv Sena.
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut rejected the claims, saying the UBT MPs are united. "This is a lie. We have no such information. Four days ago, all these MPs took part in a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray ji and expressed faith in his leadership. Out of them, some of the leaders, swearing by their loved ones, pledged support to Uddhav ji,” he said.
Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said on the speculation of several Shiv Sena UBT MPs joining Shiv Sena, "Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of all MPs the day before yesterday, in which all MPs were present. Those who could not attend spoke to him online. This will be a rumour to create an atmosphere of fear."
While Eknath Shinde just smiled and refused to comment on ‘Operation Tiger’, Maharashtra minister Ashish Jaiswal said that if the Shiv Sena UBT MPs believe that Balasaheb's legacy is with Eknath Shinde and if they take any decision for their constituency and political future, then it will be right to talk about it only after that. “What they do following the history and rules of the anti-defection law, and how much their numerical strength is, is their decision," he said.
The Narendra Modi government is likely to bring some key legislation during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The NDA’s stregth in the Lok Sabha has already risen to 312 with rebel TMC MPs and the seven of the UBT, if it happens, will take it to 319. The Congress has claimed that the Modi government is carrying out Operation Lotus to reach the 2/3rd majority mark, which is 362. However, even after these defections, the NDA will fall short by 43 seats in the Lok Sahha.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.