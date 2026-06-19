/Operation Tiger: Can Eknath Shinde script another 2022-style rebellion with 6 UBT defectors as Shiv Sena marks 60th foundation day

As both factions of Shiv Sena celebrate the party's Diamond Jubilee with its 60th foundation day on Friday, the air in Maharashtra is thick with familiar whispers of rebellion similar to 2022. Sixty years after Balasaheb Thackeray founded the party in 1966 as a voice for Marathi pride and Hindutva, the organisation has been divided into two, but today, once again, questions swirl about whether history is repeating itself.
The trigger this time is "Operation Tiger", the buzz that six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs have drifted towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction.
On Thursday in New Delhi, a mandatory parliamentary party meeting saw only three UBT MPs turn up: Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje.
The other six, Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, were conspicuously absent, fueling speculations of a rift.
Although Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut wasted no time in issuing show-cause notices and warning of disqualification proceedings.
“Those who attend are ours, those who don’t are dishonest and traitors,” he declared, framing the absence as a betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership and Balasaheb’s legacy.
UBT leaders insist the “real” Shiv Sena remains with them, emphasising its journey from a Mumbai-centric outfit to a national presence despite “betrayals.”
Earlier today, he also accused NDA of purposefully splitting parties, “This is going on because the BJP is scared. They don't want to keep any regional parties working with the Congress until 2029. They want to have numbers in the Lok Sabha and change the Constitution… They want to introduce a presidential system in this country… We will not let this happen,” said Raut quotes ANI.
On the other side, Shinde’s Sena posted a striking photograph of the Deputy CM sitting beside Bal Thackeray, captioning it “Unbreakable bond” of speeches, thoughts, Hindutva traditions, and Shiv Sena, on Friday to mark the foundation day.
Senior Shinde leader Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed the six MPs had already expressed confidence in Eknath Shinde and aligned with his faction.
However, the Shinde’s Shiv Sena clarified that no formal induction ceremony was scheduled for the foundation day event at NESCO.
This drama revives similar memories of the 2022 split. Back then, Eknath Shinde led a dramatic rebellion with dozens of MLAs, citing Uddhav Thackeray’s alliance with Congress and NCP as a betrayal of core Hindutva ideology.
The move toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Supreme Court battles, which ended with the Election Commission recognising Shinde’s group as the official Shiv Sena, complete with the iconic bow-and-arrow symbol.
Uddhav’s faction became Shiv Sena (UBT) with a flaming torch symbol.
Any fresh defection now would test the anti-defection law under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India. With the Lok Sabha Speaker ultimately deciding disqualification cases, the fate of the six MPs remains uncertain.
Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav hinted that those truly following Balasaheb’s ideology would show up on the foundation day, while criticising Raut’s sharp rhetoric.
UBT leaders like Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje have firmly denied any split, asserting loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray. Yet the open defiance, combined with posters and banners from both sides dominating Mumbai streets, underscores the deep rift.
If a similar 2022 rebellion succeeds, the critical 2/3rd majority angle in the Lok Sabha could change everything. With UBT holding nine Lok Sabha MPs, the departure of six represents exactly two-thirds of its parliamentary strength.
Under the anti-defection law, a merger supported by at least two-thirds of a party’s legislators is protected, and members neither face disqualification nor lose their seats. This legal shield, if accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker, could allow a smooth transition, significantly boosting Shinde’s faction from seven to 13 MPs and making it Maharashtra’s largest voice in the Lower House within the NDA.
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