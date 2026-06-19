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  • /Operation Tiger: Can Eknath Shinde script another 2022-style rebellion with 6 UBT defectors as Shiv Sena marks 60th foundation day

Operation Tiger: Can Eknath Shinde script another 2022-style rebellion with 6 UBT defectors as Shiv Sena marks 60th foundation day

However, the Shinde’s Shiv Sena clarified that no formal induction ceremony was scheduled for the foundation day event at NESCO.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Operation Tiger: Can Eknath Shinde script another 2022-style rebellion with 6 UBT defectors as Shiv Sena marks 60th foundation day
Image Credit: IANS

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