/Operation Tiger: ‘For sale’, Aaditya Thackeray attacks rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs prioritising ‘greed’

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya Thackeray on Monday launched a sharp attack on the rebel MPs from his party, accusing them of putting personal ‘greed’ ahead of everything else.
In a strongly worded post on X, Aaditya claimed that the leaders, who were originally elected with the support of Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), had ditched the very ideologies and promises they were voted in for.
Referring to the ongoing crisis in Shiv Sena (UBT) and the alleged poaching of several MPs by the Eknath Shinde-led faction under the ‘Operation Tiger, Thackeray said their actions had made one thing clear, their loyalty and reputation were up for sale.
“To the greedy MPs who have hopped over, you only prove the following, stronger than before: 1) Your loyalty, your reputation is for sale, shamelessly. 2) The government is biased and uses public money, politically, as funds,” he wrote.
The tone reflects the growing bitterness within the Thackeray family’s faction as they continue to battle defections and internal turmoil.
He claimed that voters in the constituencies of these MPs had specifically voted against the NDA candidates and the ideologies they represent, which the lawmakers have now "ditched" for greed.
"All of the ones that are jumping over now were elected on the platforms of the MVA and the INDIA, against the NDA. All of them had leaders from @ShivSenaUBT, @INCIndia and @NCPspeaks campaigning for them- each one asked for rallies from leaders of all parties and allies. They can't even go on their nonsensical rant of "moved away from this and allied to that" and did this and that. The voters voted against the NDA candidates and for INDIA in your constituencies and for all it stands for. Just accept that your greed got you to ditch all of it overnight, shamelessly," he added.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday issued a fresh show-cause notice to its absentee MPs, warning them of possible disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.
The notice was issued by the party's Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, Anil Desai, directing the MPs to submit a written explanation within 24 hours regarding their absence from a crucial parliamentary party meeting.
To the greedy MPs who have hopped over, you only prove the following, stronger than before:— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 22, 2026
1) Your loyalty, your reputation is for sale, shamelessly
2) The government is biased and uses public money, politically, as funds
All of the ones that are jumping over now were elected…
The party warned that failure to respond would be treated as voluntary relinquishment of party membership, paving the way for action under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.
The controversy intensified after a parliamentary party meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday was attended by only three of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs. While Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the meeting, six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, remained absent.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had earlier said that the process of seeking the disqualification of the absent MPs had already begun.
The political storm gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had expressed confidence in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined his faction.
This development comes amid growing speculation of a fresh split in Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that six of the party’s nine Lok Sabha MPs may cross over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
The six MPs whose absence has triggered the speculation are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. In contrast, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje, and Sanjay Raut attended the party’s parliamentary meeting.
Amid the rebellion within the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled will begin a state-wide outreach campaign to meet party workers in the constituencies, including those of the rebel party MPs.
UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray will begin the campaign on June 27 with their Yavatmal visit.
(with ANI inputs)
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