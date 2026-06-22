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  • /Operation Tiger: ‘For sale’, Aaditya Thackeray attacks rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs prioritising ‘greed’

Operation Tiger: ‘For sale’, Aaditya Thackeray attacks rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs prioritising ‘greed’

Amid the rebellion within the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled will begin a state-wide outreach campaign to meet party workers in the constituencies, including those of the rebel party MPs.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Operation Tiger: ‘For sale’, Aaditya Thackeray attacks rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs prioritising ‘greed’
Image Credit: Aaditya Thackeray&#039;s &#039;for sale&#039; remark comes amid rebellion within Shiv Sena UBT (Image IANS)

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