/Operation Tiger: Why 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray to join Shinde camp

Operation Tiger: The news of a huge political shift that can lead to yet another vertical split in Shiv Sena (UBT) has emerged, as reported by informed sources. Six Members of Parliament (MPs) associated with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction have decided to switch to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.
As per trusted sources, the six dissenting MPs have sent a letter expressing their intent to join the Shinde faction to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. All these political maneuvers were done through top-secret meetings and midnight flights to New Delhi over the past 48 hours.
It all started on the midnight of June 16 when lawmakers reached New Delhi in private chartered planes from various places in India, without attracting any political attention.
The details of their arrival in New Delhi on June 16 include the following:
Alongside, the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde reached Delhi from Jaipur at around 3:00 AM on June 17th. Shortly later at 4:30 AM, MP Shrikant Shinde, along with rebel MP Omraje Nimbalkar, reached Delhi from Pune. All six dissident MPs were swiftly shifted to a safe house at Noida on their arrival.
As political actions unfolded at a faster pace on the morning of June 17, the process moved rapidly from individual meetings to the Parliament framework.
In the process of the important meeting, it is said that the six legislators presented a signed resolution to the Speaker. According to reports, the letter mentioned that the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray had "deviated from its core ideology." Moreover, the letter made the point that the senior members in the party were making efforts towards merging it with the Indian National Congress.
On account of the changes in ideologies, the MPs officially sought recognition from the Speaker for being the part of the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde in the parliament.
Upon presenting their resolution, the lawmakers dispersed to different places in order to stay low until the complete switch.
Nagesh Ashtikar headed to Tirupati through Chennai, while Bhausaheb Wakchaure reached Varanasi. In turn, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav went to Ayodhya, and the remaining two members – Sanjay Dina Patil and Omraje Nimbalkar – came back to their respective cities of Mumbai and Pune.
According to insiders privy to the whole development, it has been planned for these six renegade lawmakers to meet the chief minister, Eknath Shinde, on June 20. In this meeting, they will be addressing the media, and they will also tell them about the reasons for their defection.
(Note: Though the sources have managed to track down everything about this defection, yet a statement in this regard from these MPs or the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership is required.)
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