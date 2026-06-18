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Operation Tiger: Why 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray to join Shinde camp

Operation Tiger: Know out why six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs have moved to merge with Eknath Shinde's faction, bypassing the anti-defection law to rock Maharashtra politics.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Operation Tiger: Why 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray to join Shinde camp
Image Credit: Operation Tiger: Why 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray to join Shinde camp.

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