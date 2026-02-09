Operation Vanilla: The HADR mission that anchored India in the Western Indian Ocean

Six years ago, as Cyclone Diane hammered Madagascar in January 2020, the island was left reeling. Days of torrential rain overwhelmed rivers, entire settlements vanished under flash floods, and landslides cut off access to communities already living on the margins. With more than 10,000 homes inundated, 31 lives lost, and nearly 92,000 people affected, President Andry Rajoelina declared a national emergency and reached out to the world for immediate assistance.

India moved first. And fast. The Indian Navy diverted INS Airavat—already on mission deployment in the Southern Indian Ocean—to Antsiranana. Its arrival marked the beginning of Operation Vanilla, a mission that would become one of the clearest expressions of India’s evolving SAGAR doctrine: Security and Growth for All in the Region.

What began as humanitarian aid in a moment of crisis has, over six years, become a template for an expanding Indo–Malagasy partnership anchored in trust, maritime cooperation, and an increasingly shared sense of regional security.

A Crisis Response That Recast a Relationship

When INS Airavat reached Madagascar’s northern shores, it carried not only disaster relief stores but a message that India was prepared to act as a dependable first responder in the Western Indian Ocean. Indian medical teams treated the injured in makeshift camps, naval personnel distributed tents, blankets, clothing and medicines, and coordination with local authorities began within hours.

A year later, India reinforced that commitment. In March 2021, INS Shardul arrived with 600 tonnes of rice, the largest ever humanitarian consignment carried by an Indian warship, loaded and dispatched in record time. For Madagascar, the aid was crucial. For India, it was a strategic demonstration of capability, responsibility and reach.

SAGAR in Action: India Steps Up as a Maritime Partner

Operation Vanilla became the operational face of India’s SAGAR vision. The doctrine, announced in 2015, emphasises cooperative, inclusive security across the Indian Ocean, especially with island nations often vulnerable to climate shocks and maritime threats.

Madagascar’s geographic location—stretching over 587,000 sq km and guarding the western edge of the Indian Ocean’s shipping lanes—made it a natural partner.

The months following Operation Vanilla witnessed an acceleration in defence diplomacy--in February 2020, Madagascar’s Minister of National Defence visited India for the first time, attending DefExpo and the India–Africa Defence Ministers’ Conclave.

In March 2021, INS Shardul and Malagasy Naval Ship Trozona undertook the first joint patrol of Madagascar’s Exclusive Economic Zone, a milestone in maritime cooperation.

A PASSEX exercise in Antsiranana sharpened communication and operational familiarity between the two navies.

Training soon became a major pillar. A five-member Indian Navy Mobile Training Team spent 14 days training 50 Malagasy Special Forces personnel in military tactics, coastal security, and counterterror operations.

Port Calls, Practical Cooperation, and a Regional Footprint

Indian ships have maintained a steady presence across Madagascar’s ports. Indian vessels continued to make their presence felt along Madagascar’s coastline in the years that followed. In early 2023, a training squadron led by INS Tir, accompanied by the Coast Guard ship Sarathi, made a stop at Antsiranana, engaging local authorities and sharing best practices during their extended deployment in the Indian Ocean. A few months later, INS Trishul sailed into the eastern port of Toamasina, where its crew joined local communities in marking the International Day of Yoga—an event that blended diplomacy with public outreach.

Before the year closed, another Indian ship, INS Sumedha, dropped anchor once again at Antsiranana. Its visit featured a maritime partnership drill with the Malagasy Navy, reflecting the growing comfort between the two forces at sea.

By the time Madagascar took part in the first Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise in April 2025—co-hosted by India and Tanzania—it was clear that the India had become an active contributor to wider regional maritime cooperation.

Politics Catch Up With the Pace at Sea

The goodwill generated at sea translated into political momentum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Andry Rajoelina in Dubai in February 2024, a meeting that took stock of what had become one of India’s most steadily expanding African partnerships.

In February 2025, Madagascar’s Minister of Armed Forces, including the chiefs of its navy and air force, attended Aero India in Bengaluru, holding detailed discussions on training, maritime surveillance as well as hydrography.

In June 2025, during Madagascar’s Independence Day celebrations, India joined the celebrations through the presence of Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, reaffirming New Delhi’s long-term stake in regional stability.

Six years on, Operation Vanilla has shown that India’s naval diplomacy does more than respond swiftly in times of crisis. It also positions India as a reliable strategic partner actively shaping security in the Western Indian Ocean.

And most importantly, it affirmed that SAGAR is not a slogan but a workable, operational model—one that begins with empathy in disaster, evolves through cooperation at sea, and matures into a stable, long-term partnership.