Opinion: 27-acre prime land, Rs 1,000 lease and Lutyens’ privilege at Gymkhana Club - Why India must evict colonial ‘elite syndrome’

For nearly a century, 2, Safdarjung Road has existed as a geographic and psychological anomaly in the heart of the national capital. Sprawled across 27.3 acres of prime Lutyens’ Delhi, the Delhi Gymkhana Club has long been a monument to a particular kind of Indian neurosis—the "elite syndrome."

But the clock has finally run out on this colonial fossil.

The Union government's recent notice to the club, demanding it vacate its premises by June 5 for defence and security-related purposes, has predictably sent shockwaves through Delhi’s high society. As members scramble to launch signature campaigns and draft frantic letters to the Land and Development Office (LDO) demanding alternate land plots, the rest of the nation must ask a fundamental question: Why on earth was a retired bureaucratic and military elite enjoying a lavish lifestyle on public land for a nominal lease rent of just Rs 1,000 a year?

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A Bastion of Access Without Equality

To understand why India must rid itself of this elite syndrome, one must look at the DNA of the Gymkhana Club. Conceived in 1913 to serve the British military garrison and bankrolled by a handful of sycophantic Maharajas, the club was never meant to be an inclusive space. It was an instrument of colonial social navigation.

* 1913: Founded for British Garrison

* 1946: Mountbatten relegates Indians to the lawns

* Post-1947: Indian elites inherit the same exclusionary culture

Even as Indian civil servants cracked the world’s toughest exams, the club demanded they master the foxtrot, nurse Bloody Marys, and ditch traditional breakfasts for eggs and sausages just to be taken seriously. In 1946, Lord Mountbatten famously kept Indian civil servants on the lawns while the English gathered inside. Access was granted; equality was not.

The tragedy of independent India is that when the British left, our indigenous ruling class did not dismantle this discriminatory ecosystem—they simply inherited it. They took over the white man’s chairs, kept the colonial dress codes, and maintained an agonisingly long waiting list (with some applicants from the 1970s reportedly still waiting) to preserve the illusion of their own exclusivity.

The Myth of the 'Sarkari VIP' and Public Subsidy

For decades, the club has been defended as a ‘historical landmark’. Former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad, a member for 25 years, neatly encapsulated this defensive elite mindset while speaking to the Indian Express: “People might say it was only for the influential – yet it remains a landmark.”

But being an influential landmark should not buy you immunity from civic equity. The club’s internal mechanics have long been a reflection of deep-seated entitlement. Look no further than 2014, when the club was split down the middle because its president arbitrarily inducted 38 sarkari VIPs—top bureaucrats and high-ranking defence officers—under a special category. The battlelines drawn then exposed the club for what it truly is: a taxpayer-subsidised networking hub where serving and retired elites trade favours over discounted single malts.

The Core Absurdity: The Delhi Gymkhana Club occupies 27.3 acres of the most expensive real estate on earth, yet paid a nominal annual lease rent of just ?1,000 to the Union government.

Time to Pay Your Own Way

The club's current pushback against the government’s eviction notice—demanding clarifications and holding out for alternate plots of land—is the ultimate manifestation of the elite syndrome. It is the belief that because you once held a high-ranking government file or wore a uniform, the state owes you a subsidised playground for life.

The government is entirely within its rights under Clause 4 of the lease deed to reclaim this land for public, defence, and security purposes. In fact, it is decades overdue.

If the affluent members of the Gymkhana Club are so deeply attached to their exclusive fraternity, the solution is simple:

* Fund it themselves: They can pool their immense wealth, buy or lease private land at market rates, and build a club wherever they please.

* Stop relying on public welfare: There is absolutely no reason why public land, funded by the Indian taxpayer, should be extended to subsidise the lavish leisure of retired government elites.

Reclaiming the Gymkhana grounds isn't just about security or spatial reorganisation in Lutyens' Delhi; it is a necessary psychological eviction. It is time for India to finally scrub away the lingering stains of colonial entitlement and bury the 'elite syndrome' for good.

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