/Opinion: A celebration of gratitude towards nature in Uttar Pradesh

In the Indian philosophical tradition, there is a timeless saying: 'Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah', if we protect trees, they protect us. Few messages capture the relationship between nature and humanity more meaningfully than this. If we preserve trees, they, in turn, sustain and protect us. This is an eternal truth, and it has defined the inseparable bond between humans and nature since the dawn of civilization. Forests have provided us with shade, rivers have nurtured civilizations, and the roots of trees have sustained the very essence of life. Yet, in the relentless pursuit of modern development, we have gradually forgotten that we also bear a responsibility toward the nature that gives us life. At a time when climate change has emerged as a global challenge, Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has presented an inspiring example to the nation, one that reflects not only remarkable administrative efficiency but also a profound expression of gratitude toward nature.