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Opinion: A celebration of gratitude towards nature in Uttar Pradesh

On July 12, Uttar Pradesh created a record by planting more than 350 million saplings in a single day. This achievement is not only astonishing but also reflects the Yogi government's meticulous planning, coordination, and unwavering resolve.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Opinion: A celebration of gratitude towards nature in Uttar Pradesh
Image Credit: ANI

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