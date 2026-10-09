/Opinion | A name larger than its sign: Why Bhadohi restores Bhar Dynasty and Sant Ravidas’ honour as Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh binds itself to heritage

Written by Dr. Dewanshu Kumar Singh
A place-name is never only a label. It carries history, custom and the memory of those who once gave a region its sense of itself. That is why the renamings of recent years in Uttar Pradesh cannot be reduced to a change of signboard. Under the Yogi Adityanath government, districts and railway stations have been tied to saints, freedom fighters and religious-cultural figures already rooted in local identity.
Bhadohi is the latest instance. The Chief Minister has declared that the district will again be called Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi. This is not a first naming. The district had earlier borne Sant Ravidas’ name, before the Akhilesh Yadav government restored “Bhadohi” in 2014. The present decision can therefore be read not as novelty but as a reconnection: an attempt to bind the district’s public identity once more to the saint’s legacy, and to treat that legacy as part of the place rather than an optional prefix.
The same logic runs through earlier changes. Mughalsarai railway station became Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction. Jhansi station was renamed Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station. In neither case is the new title a mere personal compliment. Each summons a historical memory and a regional claim – ideological in one instance, martial and local in the other – and places that memory on a site of daily passage.
The design became plainer in 2024, when eight stations of the Lucknow division were renamed. Jais became Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Bani became Swami Paramhans, Nihalgarh became Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Mishrauli became Maa Kalikan Dham, Akbarganj became Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham, Warisganj Halt became Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan, and Fursatganj became Tapeshwarnath Dham. Kasimpur Halt was renamed Jais City. Somewhere a saintly tradition is brought forward; somewhere a local warrior or freedom fighter; somewhere a sacred site already owned by the region. Naming, here, is a way of giving scattered memories a public address.
This is the point at which the Yogi government’s idea of development with heritage shows its second side. Development, on this reading, is not exhausted by roads, expressways, airports and industrial projects. To bring a region’s cultural identity into view is itself part of the story of growth and of tourism. When a place is identified with its history, its cultural weight becomes visible to those who might otherwise pass it by.
In a state as large and uneven as Uttar Pradesh, the move has a further logic. Every belt has its own historical tale. Purvanchal carries a long inheritance of saints and religious tradition; Bundelkhand holds memories such as that of Veerangana Lakshmibai; Awadh and other regions retain their own local greats, saints and freedom fighters. A single administrative map can flatten these differences. A renamed map tries, at least, to keep them audible.
A state’s identity is not made only of its present. It is also made of its past, its inheritance, and the figures who shaped collective memory. The renamings under this government present themselves as a policy of giving that inheritance a public name.
A place-name, after all, is not merely an identity. It is also a letter of introduction to a heritage. Hearing it, one is prompted to ask who the figure was, and what history the place claims. Seen from that angle, the decision to rename is not a cosmetic correction of the map. It is an argument that memory, too, belongs in the work of governing, and that a name, once spoken, is already an invitation to look further.
(The author is an Assistant Professor at the University of Delhi and writes on current affairs & social issues. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Zee News.)
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