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  • /Opinion | A name larger than its sign: Why Bhadohi restores Bhar Dynasty and Sant Ravidas’ honour as Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh binds itself to heritage

Opinion | A name larger than its sign: Why Bhadohi restores Bhar Dynasty and Sant Ravidas’ honour as Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh binds itself to heritage

The Chief Minister has declared that the district will again be called Sant Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi. This is not a first naming. The district had earlier borne Sant Ravidas’ name, before the Akhilesh Yadav government restored “Bhadohi” in 2014.

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 07:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
Opinion | A name larger than its sign: Why Bhadohi restores Bhar Dynasty and Sant Ravidas’ honour as Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh binds itself to heritage

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