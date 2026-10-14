These figures show that, under this approach, action is not limited to arrests and legal cases; it also challenges assets acquired through crime and the influence sustained by them. Land grabbing is a source of the financial strength of criminal networks. When such property is freed through due legal process, the action strikes at the very economic foundation that sustains intimidation and an atmosphere of fear. However, the most significant aspect of this action is not the end of the mafia’s control over the property, but the beginning of public welfare in its place. Freeing land from encroachment and recording it in government records is an administrative step. Building a home for a poor family on that very land gives the step social meaning. On one side is a plot of land that was once allegedly under illegal occupation; on the other, a family is laying the foundation for its future at the same location. The message is that the ultimate purpose of public resources should be the welfare of citizens, not the enrichment of influential individuals.