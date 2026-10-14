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Opinion | A roof of hope on reclaimed mafia's land

Justice does not merely mean removing encroachments; it also means putting the land to its true social purpose. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to provide housing to the poor on land reclaimed from the mafia is an effort to establish this very principle in public life.

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
Opinion | A roof of hope on reclaimed mafia's land
Image Credit: ANI. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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