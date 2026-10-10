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Opinion | Antyodaya realised through DBT

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had stated that the success of a system, within the concept of Antyodaya, should be assessed on the basis of how sincerely the benefits of schemes reach the person standing at the last rung of society. Judged by this criterion, the expansion of Direct Benefit Transfer, or DBT, in Uttar Pradesh represents something far beyond an ordinary reform.

Published: Oct 10, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Opinion | Antyodaya realised through DBT

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