/Opinion | Antyodaya realised through DBT

DBT has changed the equation that portrayed a deprived person as a supplicant who needed someone’s recommendation or the support of middlemen to receive anything from the government. Built on the trinity of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones, this system has almost eliminated the distance between the government and the citizen. A button is pressed in Lucknow, and money reaches the account of an elderly woman sitting in a village hundreds of kilometres away. No slip, no bag of cash, no favour. The significance of this system becomes evident when one considers its reach in a state whose population is larger than that of many countries. Nearly 200 Central and State Government schemes have been linked to this framework. More than 900 million beneficiaries are covered under it, and several lakh crore rupees have so far been transferred directly into their accounts. Carrying out this work on such a large scale has been possible only through the combination of technology and political will.