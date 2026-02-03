Opinion: ‘Baba’ is a Persian word, after clothes and language, will words now have a religion too?

By Tahir Kamran

Opinion: After names, clothes, and language, we have now assigned religions to words as well. In a society where, after names and clothes, even words are being asked, "You belong to a different religion, so what are you doing here?" such hatred is even more dangerous than hatred expressed with sticks and swords. When such situations arise, understand that the problem lies deep within, not outside. Words are bridges, not borders; they connect cultures. But when checkpoints are placed on these bridges, civilization doesn't progress; it begins to shrink.

The Kotdwar incident in Uttarakhand is a prime example of this narrowness. The name "Baba" in a shop has inflamed communal tensions. The question arises: what religion does this word belong to? Who can use it? This question may seem trivial, but the underlying sentiments are quite dangerous. In Kotdwar, some people objected to the word "Baba" in the name "Baba School Dress and Matching Centre." Perhaps this objection was because the word is used primarily by members of a particular religion, and perhaps they simply want to assert their ownership of the word. They believe it is a part of their personal culture. Culture, of course, is never anyone's personal possession. However, if they believe they have exclusive rights to the word, they are merely demonstrating their ignorance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

To dispel such confusion, it's important to understand that the word "Baba" isn't the exclusive domain of any one religious tradition. Linguistic history reveals that the word has been used in Persian and Central Asian linguistic streams to mean "father," "elder," or "respected person." This explains why the word is naturally found in many religious and cultural traditions.

Sufi saints - Baba Farid

Sikh tradition - Baba Nanak

Hindu saints - Many saints

Folklore - Used to mean grandfather or elder.

Gen-Z also call their friends 'Baba'.

However, the practice of religiously cloaking languages ​​began long ago. Urdu is a famous example. The Urdu language has now been reduced to a kurta-pyjama and a net cap. Interestingly, those who do this suffer from a similar mental illness. If they are associating the Urdu language with a particular religion, then the question arises: what is the religion of Persian?

Relationship between Urdu and Persian

It would not be wrong to call the Persian language the mother of Urdu. Urdu has been deeply influenced by Persian since its inception. Urdu borrows its meanings, modes of expression, figures of speech, meter (meter), poetic styles, poetic imagery, literary vocabulary, idioms, similes, metaphors, allusions, and even some grammatical structures from Persian. Many Urdu sentences, proverbs, and idioms are actually translations of Persian.

For a long time, Urdu essay writers have considered Persian prose a role model. Urdu has very few words of its own; it borrows thousands from Arabic and Persian. Because Persian already had many Arabic words, Arabic words also entered Urdu via Persian. From its inception to the present day, Urdu has had a direct relationship with Persian, and this relationship with Arabic has evolved somewhat in a detour. Now that Persian has been proven to be the mother of Urdu, the question arises: when did those who hated Urdu develop a love for its mother? Because "Baba" is actually a Persian word.

If we consider the history of the Persian language, it has the same connection to Islam and Muslims as Urdu, and in fact, this connection is even deeper than Urdu's. Persian is today the national language of Iran, but just like Urdu, it is wrong to associate this language with Islam or Muslims.

History of the Persian language

Persian predates Islam by centuries. It was the official language during the Achaemenid (550 BC – 330 BC) and Sasanian empires (224 AD – 651 AD), even before the rise of Islam. This means its origins are rooted in civilization, not religion. Later, with the expansion of Islamic empires, it became the language of administration, literature, and diplomacy.

Another interesting thing is that even in India, the Persian language was promoted by those whom we, and these people who claim the word "Baba," hate. They are being erased from history books. History isn't good or bad; history is history, and it's our responsibility to pass on the history we inherited from our ancestors in the same form to the next generation.

How does language advance society?

Civilizations didn't advance solely through swords or wars, but communication played a greater role than anything else. When people connect through words, symbols, and language, cultures expand; when these are guarded, civilizations begin to shrink. Mesopotamia (3500 BCE) and the Indus Valley Civilization (3300 BCE) are prime examples of this.

In Mesopotamia, cuneiform script gave written form to commerce, law, and literature. Could Hammurabi, who ruled Babylon (present-day Iraq), have engraved laws on stone? Were the symbols on the seals of the Indus Valley Civilization merely for decoration? They were symbols of communication. Evidence from Mohenjo-daro and Harappa suggests that trade extended to Mesopotamia. Despite different languages ​​and different peoples, contact remained. The reason is clear: languages, words, and symbols served as bridges.

When did the Persian language come to India?

When we talk about the India connection of Persian, it entered India along with Central Asian rulers as early as the 11th century. During the Delhi Sultanate, Persian became the state language—that is, the language of the court. Later, the Mughal Empire made it the principal language of administration, literature, and culture. The court, law, history, and poetry were all written in Persian. In such a situation, I don’t think there should be such an outpouring of love among these rioters for the word “Baba,” a word connected to the language of the Mughals and royal courts. And if this supposed affection for the word turns into hatred, then the question is, how many words will they end up hating? We use thousands of words every day from languages like Urdu, Persian, and Arabic. Adalat (court), darbar (court), bazaar (market), duniya (world), kitaab (book), rang (color), raasta (path), tareekh(date/history), insaan (human being), all of these carry Persian or Arabic influence. Will we remove these too? Or is the problem only where it is convenient to view a word through a religious lens? Languages are not created in laboratories in a “pure” form; they are born out of the mingling of societies. Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, and Bengali are all children of a shared, blended heritage.

A Constitutional Question

This debate is not just cultural; it is legal as well. The Indian Constitution grants citizens freedom of expression (Article 19(1)(a)) and the right to practice any lawful profession or business (Article 19(1)(g)). As long as a name does not spread hatred or incite violence, pressuring someone over the name of a shop goes completely against the spirit of the Constitution. It is an encroachment on personal liberty under the cover of religious sentiment.

Were Sentiments Safe for 30 Years?

Another question is: who were the people who came to demand that the shop’s name be changed? Who gave them the right to walk into someone’s shop and pressure them to change its name? Has the administration given them some kind of contract, or is something else going on behind the scenes? What’s also interesting is that the shop is nearly 30 years old—so old that most of the people creating the uproar probably weren’t even born when it was established. It is only natural to ask how a name that didn’t bother anyone for 30 years suddenly started “hurting sentiments.” Over the past three decades, countless people of different religions and sects must have passed by that shop—did their souls never feel wounded? Perhaps even now no one’s soul is wounded; it’s just fear. And a mind drowned in fear starts looking for small excuses to justify that fear.

The Real Fear Is Not of Words, but of Diversity

When a society starts being afraid of words, it should be understood that the fear is not outside—it sits within. A confident society embraces diversity; an insecure one keeps searching for threats in everything that is different. Words are like human beings, their beauty lies in their multiple meanings. A word like *“Baba”* takes on different forms in different contexts, and that is precisely its beauty. Forcing it into a single meaning is like trying to trap a flowing river inside a bottle. The river dies—and so does its flow.

(Views expressed in the articles are those of the author; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)