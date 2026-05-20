Opinion: Offering namaz on roads is not a religious issue, but a law-and-order issue

By Brij Lal

If I have to speak clearly and without any ambiguity, the first thing I would ask is, why is there opposition to the Chief Minister’s logical statement? Will the rights of citizens not be protected in this country, and which law grants the right to offer namaz on public roads? I have served for a long time as a police officer and witnessed thousands of law-and-order situations. Therefore, I do not hesitate even slightly in saying that the issue of offering namaz on public roads is neither about religion nor faith; it is purely a question of law and order, discipline, and the sovereignty of the state. I would like to thank the Uttar Pradesh government, and especially Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for putting a check on disorder in the name of religion. The stand he has taken is not only constitutionally correct, but it is also the kind of stand that any civilized and law-abiding society should adopt.

Opposition due to vote-bank politics

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It has always been my belief that those indulging in appeasement politics are either misguided or unwilling to see the truth, the Constitution, or the law because of their vote-bank politics. Such people also ignore human values. Have those opposing this ever considered the plight of the family members of a patient in an ambulance when hundreds of people are sitting on the road offering namaz? Is their suffering less important? Does a citizen - whether Hindu, Sikh, Christian, or Muslim - who wishes to pass through that road, have fewer rights than someone engaged in a collective religious activity? These are uncomfortable questions, but those carrying the flag of protest must answer them.

Appeasement politics is unacceptable

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are both very clear. Obstructing a public road is a punishable offence. Any act that hinders public movement is legally prohibited. This law has not been made for one religion alone; it applies equally to everyone. If any political party supports those violating this law, it should be understood that appeasement lies at the root of such support. The very idea of having separate laws for a particular religion is dangerous and exposes the hollowness of the contractors of appeasement politics. Across the country, people have rejected those indulging in appeasement politics. The defeats of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Stalin in Tamil Nadu, the RJD in Bihar, and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra carry a clear message that the public will no longer tolerate appeasement, polarization, and dynastic politics. The people are standing with nationalism.

Encroachment had received government patronage

I served for years in the Uttar Pradesh Police. I have seen how religious encroachments gradually take over public spaces. First, a small group offers namaz in one corner, then the number increases, then part of the road gets occupied, and eventually the entire road. This is a process of gradual encroachment, which, if not stopped in the beginning, later becomes difficult or almost impossible to control. The irony is that previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, instead of stopping this tendency, tried to protect it. During the Samajwadi Party and Congress governments, Iftar parties were held and namaz was offered at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister’s residence, and the official residences of Chief Ministers. Ministers in both the Central and State governments competed in organizing Roza-Iftar events. For these people, even imagining an event for Hindu festivals was considered a grave sin.

Attempt to organise iftar in front of Hanuman Garhi

I have also seen the time when, during the SP government led by the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, an IG attempted to organise an Iftar gathering right in front of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya and had even convinced the Mahant for it. However, a diligent and committed IPS officer posted there as SSP did not allow it to happen. Now, those claiming that this order targets Muslims should answer this - are there no mosques? Are there no Eidgahs? Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suggested that if there is a shortage of space, namaz can be offered in shifts. What is wrong with that? It is a practical and respectful solution. Who is objecting to it, and why? Even Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali and Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob see nothing wrong in this and are themselves appealing to Muslims not to offer namaz on roads. The opposition is coming from those who view the entire Muslim community merely as a vote bank and see this issue as an opportunity to fuel appeasement politics.

Freedom of religion is not unlimited

Article 25 of the Constitution grants freedom of religion, but this freedom is not unlimited. The Constitution also states that this freedom is subject to public order, morality, and health. Offering namaz on roads and obstructing traffic certainly affects public order. Therefore, those citing the Constitution should read the entire Constitution, not just the parts that suit their agenda. For such people, this issue is not about religion but about elections.

The firmness shown by the Uttar Pradesh Police and administration on this issue is not merely about restoring law and order; it also sends a symbolic message that no group in this state can assume that different laws apply to them. This message is necessary because when the sharpness of the law becomes blunt, when the administration bends under political pressure, one section of society begins to believe that it is above the law. And the day such a perception takes root, the foundation of law and order begins to shake.

Therefore, it is my clear opinion that this decision of the Yogi government should be implemented firmly. Establishing the rule of law is never against anyone; it is in favour of everyone and in the interest of all. The irony is that some people, despite knowing this, still do not wish to understand it.

Brij Lal is former UP DGP and BJP MP. The views expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee Media.

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