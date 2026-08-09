/Opinion | ’Chhatron Ki Goonj’ fades in Prayagraj

Politics in Uttar Pradesh does not change merely through a high-profile event or social media campaigns conducted on a single day. To challenge the Yogi government directly in the political arena, the opposition will have to compel the youth to look either into history or into the future. The problem for Congress is that its history is filled with issues affecting youth, and it still does not have a blueprint for the future. Rahul Gandhi's visit to Prayagraj resembled a worn-out "single-day event." Once the programme ended, neither was any framework for a permanent student struggle committee presented, nor was any strategy announced to take the movement forward. This is why, forget the state level, the impact of the programme faded very quickly even at the local level and failed to create any political pressure on the government.