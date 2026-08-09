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  • /Opinion | ’Chhatron Ki Goonj’ fades in Prayagraj

Opinion | ’Chhatron Ki Goonj’ fades in Prayagraj

Despite political claims, large posters and the extensive use of promotional tools, the event failed to create the political impact that had been anticipated. Owing to the absence of a solid grassroots strategy, clear direction, and effective leadership, the programme remained an ordinary formal interaction rather than a challenge to the political stronghold of the Yogi government.

Published: Aug 09, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Opinion | ’Chhatron Ki Goonj’ fades in Prayagraj

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