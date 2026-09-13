/Opinion: Costume change vs. political reality – the fallacy of Samajwadi Party’s Dalit embrace

In politics, it is easy to put on a new costume. It is not easy to erase an old record. Akhilesh Yadav may adopt as much blue as he wishes, invoke Babasaheb’s name and practise the politics of the PDA. The Dalit society will have to decide whether this is a change of conviction or merely electoral necessity. Babasaheb is not the campaign emblem of any party. Those who would practise politics in his name must first render an account of their conduct towards his dignity, towards social justice and towards constitutional values.