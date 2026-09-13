/Opinion: Costume change vs. political reality – the fallacy of Samajwadi Party’s Dalit embrace

Dr. Deepak Pandey
In the politics of Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) is of late moving with conspicuous haste to appropriate Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the symbols of Dalit politics. Through the colour blue, the invocation of his name and the rhetoric of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is attempting to carve a new constituency among Dalits.
However, in politics, a change of colour does not rewrite a record. The question that follows is unavoidable. How can the same SP now present Babasaheb as a symbol of respect and social justice when its own record shows what it did to his legacy and to other Dalit icons while it was in power?
Within months of assuming office, the then Akhilesh Yadav cabinet decided to restore the old names of eight districts that the Mayawati government had named after Dalit and social-justice icons. Kanshiram Nagar was returned to Kasganj, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Nagar to Amethi, Ramabai Nagar to Kanpur Dehat, Bhim Nagar to Sambhal, Prabuddha Nagar to Shamli, Panchsheel Nagar to Hapur, Jyotiba Phule Nagar to Amroha and Mahamaya Nagar to Hathras.
The exercise did not end there. In 2014, the Akhilesh government restored Sant Ravidas Nagar to Bhadohi. A university named after Kanshiram was renamed after Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in 2012. The change was made through an ordinance dated August 16, 2012.
Dr Ambedkar’s name was likewise removed from the medical college at Kannauj, which was redesignated Government Medical College, Tirwa-Kannauj. The Yogi government later restored Babasaheb’s name to the institution.
In the Lok Sabha, an SP member tore up a bill providing for reservation in promotions for employees belonging to Schedled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) in government service. On one side, the party now speaks the language of Babasaheb’s constitution and of social justice. On the other, it must still answer for the period when reservation in promotions for Dalit employees was part of its political opposition.
On September 5, 2016, at the inauguration of a Haj House in Ghaziabad, Azam Khan, then a powerful cabinet minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, commented on the raised finger of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue. His statement led to criticism. He said the land on which the statue stood belonged to Ambedkar and that the vacant plot in front of it also became his. Calling Ambedkar a land mafia, he said that whichever way the finger pointed, that land became his.
It is this same Samajwadi Party that now seeks new political ground among Dalits in Babasaheb’s name. Whether the instrument is a blue gamcha (scarf) or the slogan of PDA, symbols can be changed. The pages of the historical record cannot.
This is the real test before Akhilesh Yadav. It will not suffice to tell Dalit society that the SP now honours Babasaheb.
The questions that will still be asked are difficult to ignore. What was done while in office to districts and institutions named after Kanshiram, Ravidas, Phule, Shahuji Maharaj and Ambedkar? What was the party’s position on reservation in promotions? And why did a senior minister in his government make such a statement about Babasaheb in 2016?
In politics, it is easy to put on a new costume. It is not easy to erase an old record. Akhilesh Yadav may adopt as much blue as he wishes, invoke Babasaheb’s name and practise the politics of the PDA. The Dalit society will have to decide whether this is a change of conviction or merely electoral necessity. Babasaheb is not the campaign emblem of any party. Those who would practise politics in his name must first render an account of their conduct towards his dignity, towards social justice and towards constitutional values.
(The author is an assistant professor at the Central University of Punjab. He writes on political and contemporary issues. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, editorial stance or position of Zee News.)
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