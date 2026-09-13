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Opinion: Costume change vs. political reality – the fallacy of Samajwadi Party’s Dalit embrace

Akhilesh Yadav’s new Ambedkar outreach faces questions over the Samajwadi Party’s own record on Dalit icons and reservation.

Published: Sep 13, 2026, 07:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
Opinion: Costume change vs. political reality – the fallacy of Samajwadi Party’s Dalit embrace

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