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Opinion | Daughters soar fearlessly under the Yogi government

Yogi Adityanath's government has instilled a new sense of confidence among women by placing women's safety at the highest priority of governance with unwavering determination. If someone today questions women's safety in Uttar Pradesh by taking advantage of freedom of expression, it simply means that they are rejecting this truth out of vested interests.

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 09:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
Opinion | Daughters soar fearlessly under the Yogi government
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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