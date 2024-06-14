Opinion: 'Enemy' India Favourite Of Many Pakistani Politicians But Can Relationship Between Islamabad And New Delhi Improve?

The relationship between India and Pakistan has not been on the bright side for the last decade. During the last 10 years, both the countries' progress direction has been opposite. While India jumped to become the fifth largest economy, Pakistan has been riddled with economic turmoil, relying on bailouts from the International Monetary Fund. While India made a historic landing on the moon, Pakistan's space missions have been dependent on China for its success.

Lately, many Pakistani leaders, mostly from opposition parties, have been praising India to show the mirror to Pakistan over its dismal socio-economic conditions. Pakistan's leader of the opposition has praised India despite labelling it as an "enemy." Syed Shibli Faraz, an MP from Imran Khan's party, remarked that Pakistan should take lessons from India. This isn't the first instance of Pakistani lawmakers commending their arch-rival. Just last month, a video of Pakistani MP Mustafa Kamal went viral, in which he lauded India's economic and educational achievements. Earlier, even Imran Khan has praised India during election rallies.

While Pakistan may be watching India's Story very closely, the question is - can the relationship between the two Asian countries get better? While there is no concrete answer to this at present, the relationship between India and Pakistan depends on multiple factors.

Pakistan's opposition leaders give the example of India only till they are in opposition. Once they return to power and government, they start speaking against India.

The present government in India has clearly said that it won't seek a normal relationship with Pakistan until Islamabad stops sponsoring terror activities against New Delhi. The recent terror attacks in Reasi and other parts of Kashmir have again exposed Pakistan's hand behind the incidents. The security forces have recovered Pakistan-made food, medicines, currency, MICRO satellite communication device used by the Pakistani army and other materials showing that terrorists have all backing from Islamabad.

People from India have been demanding another surgical strike against Pakistan for the heinous June 9 attack on Vaishno Devi devotees. While the Government of India's next move remains unknown, the relationship between the two countries is not going to be normal until Pakistan ends two things - terrorism and claim on Kashmir.