/Opinion | ‘History will deliver the verdict, but you must make the argument’: The broader significance of CM Yogi’s appeal to legal professionals

A convocation speech is easy to file under ceremony. This one is harder to file. It ties the state’s claim of a shift from the rule of mafia to the rule of law to a direct instruction to the next generation of advocates: do not stay silent, do not outsource judgment to a machine, and do not treat credibility as secondary to success. Whether that instruction is remembered will depend less on the hall in which it was spoken than on the chambers in which it is, or is not, kept.