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  • /Opinion | ‘History will deliver the verdict, but you must make the argument’: The broader significance of CM Yogi’s appeal to legal professionals

Opinion | ‘History will deliver the verdict, but you must make the argument’: The broader significance of CM Yogi’s appeal to legal professionals

 To young advocates UP CM Yogi Adityanath added a harder line: when injustice is before you, silence is not an option. History will deliver the verdict; the argument is yours to make.

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Opinion | ‘History will deliver the verdict, but you must make the argument’: The broader significance of CM Yogi’s appeal to legal professionals
Image Credit: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (IANS)

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Opinion | ‘History will deliver the verdict, but you must make the argument’: The broader significance of CM Yogi’s appeal to legal professionals
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