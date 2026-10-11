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Opinion | JPNIC: From darkness to light

The present reality of JPNIC is that Lucknow is set to get a centre that will strengthen the city’s economic and cultural identity without increasing the burden on the public.

Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
Opinion | JPNIC: From darkness to light

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