/Opinion | JPNIC: From darkness to light

A comparison of the old and new models is particularly revealing, as it clearly brings out the difference between the two arrangements. Under the earlier system, M/s Fortuna Foundation Engineers and Construction Private Limited was selected to operate the centre. Under the agreement, the authority was required to spend approximately ₹150 crore to make the centre operational. Electricity expenses were also to be borne by the LDA. The most worrying provision was that whenever and to whatever extent Fortuna deemed necessary, the LDA or the JPNIC Society would have to undertake the associated work or bear the expenditure. This amounted to a blank cheque, with the public institution bearing the entire risk while the private party stood to benefit. In return, Fortuna was proposed to receive ₹3.15 crore annually or 18 per cent of the total revenue, whichever was higher. In other words, the authority would make the investment, bear the expenditure and pay the private operator.