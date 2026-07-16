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  • /Opinion: Non-Yadav OBC politics in Uttar Pradesh reaches a critical peak, becoming a big challenge for SP

Opinion: Non-Yadav OBC politics in Uttar Pradesh reaches a critical peak, becoming a big challenge for SP

Uttar Pradesh’s OBC politics has long been dominated by the numerical strength and institutional hold of the Yadav community through the Samajwadi Party. 

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Opinion: Non-Yadav OBC politics in Uttar Pradesh reaches a critical peak, becoming a big challenge for SP
Image Credit: ANI

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