/Opinion: Non-Yadav OBC politics in Uttar Pradesh reaches a critical peak, becoming a big challenge for SP

Uttar Pradesh’s OBC politics has long been dominated by the numerical strength and institutional hold of the Yadav community through the Samajwadi Party. Yadavs, who make up roughly 8–11 per cent of the state’s population, have exercised disproportionate influence within the broader OBC category. This hegemonic position not only consolidated Mandal-era OBC politics but also generated deep resentments among the far more heterogeneous non-Yadav OBCs. Collectively, groups such as the Rajbhars, Nishads, Kurmis, Mauryas, Kashyaps, Prajapatis, Binds and numerous smaller castes constitute a substantially larger share of the OBC population—estimated at over 20–30 per cent of Uttar Pradesh. Many within these communities have long felt consigned to a subordinate status, reflected in limited access to electoral tickets, ministerial positions and focused socio-economic interventions.