/Opinion: Non-Yadav OBC politics in Uttar Pradesh reaches a critical peak, becoming a big challenge for SP

By Dr. Patanjali Mishra
The debate on non-Yadav OBC politics in Uttar Pradesh has already reached a critical peak. Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and a key minister in the NDA alliance, is not the architect of this shift but one of its earliest and most visible signals. What is visible today is a decisive assertion by non-Yadav OBC communities that is actively reshaping the state’s caste-based political alignments ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Uttar Pradesh’s OBC politics has long been dominated by the numerical strength and institutional hold of the Yadav community through the Samajwadi Party. Yadavs, who make up roughly 8–11 per cent of the state’s population, have exercised disproportionate influence within the broader OBC category. This hegemonic position not only consolidated Mandal-era OBC politics but also generated deep resentments among the far more heterogeneous non-Yadav OBCs. Collectively, groups such as the Rajbhars, Nishads, Kurmis, Mauryas, Kashyaps, Prajapatis, Binds and numerous smaller castes constitute a substantially larger share of the OBC population—estimated at over 20–30 per cent of Uttar Pradesh. Many within these communities have long felt consigned to a subordinate status, reflected in limited access to electoral tickets, ministerial positions and focused socio-economic interventions.
OP Rajbhar’s recent interventions have brought this long-simmering fault line into sharp public view. Coming from the Rajbhar community in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal region, he has repeatedly highlighted the “Yadavization” of OBC politics. He maintains that the benefits of political power and reservation have remained concentrated within a handful of dominant OBC castes, leaving the majority of backward communities marginalized. By drawing on the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev and positioning his party as a distinct voice for non-Yadav groups, Rajbhar has struck a chord with OBCs seeking separate recognition and a larger share in power.
Since 2014, the BJP has built a broad social coalition by reaching out to non-Yadav OBCs and EBCs through welfare schemes, symbolic representation and alliances with smaller caste-based parties. This approach helped the party consolidate upper castes along with significant sections of non-Yadav backward communities and non-Jatav Dalits.
The 2024 Lok Sabha results, however, revealed that this coalition is under pressure. The SP’s PDA formula made targeted inroads by promising greater representation to non-Yadav groups. Rajbhar has been quick to respond, pointing out that several non-Yadav and Dalit leaders within the SP are disillusioned and exploring other options. His observations reflect real and growing discontent on the ground.
The assertion of non-Yadav OBC identity is no longer limited to one leader. Across the state, similar assertions have gained considerable ground. In Purvanchal, Rajbhar and allied communities are actively pushing for sub-categorization of OBC reservations. These groups have moved beyond seeking space within a Yadav-dominated OBC framework. They are now demanding their own icons, independent leadership and direct political outcomes.
This politics of non-Yadav OBC assertion has already begun to reshape electoral calculations for 2027. Uttar Pradesh’s outcomes are increasingly determined by the precise management of caste alliances, where even a 4–6 per cent consolidated shift among non-Yadav OBCs can decisively influence results in a large number of constituencies, particularly in the eastern and central regions.
While some critics continue to view these developments as mere caste fragmentation, for the communities involved they represent a concrete push for substantive social justice. Just as the Mandal movement challenged upper-caste dominance, the present churning is addressing long-standing intra-OBC hierarchies. Rajbhar has played a catalytic role in bringing these issues to the forefront, but the momentum is far larger than any single individual. It reflects a widespread and decentralized assertion driven by demands for dignity, fair representation and development attuned to specific community needs.
As Uttar Pradesh moves closer to the next electoral contest, the non-Yadav OBC discourse has already become central to political calculations. Alliances are being tested and reconfigured along this axis.
From the rural heartlands of Ghazipur, Ballia and Azamgarh to the political corridors of Lucknow, non-Yadav OBC communities are making it clear that they will no longer accept a secondary role in someone else’s political arrangement. The debate has not merely heated up — it has reached a critical peak. And the entire state is already feeling its impact.
(The author is a Professor at the University of Allahabad. He writes on political and social issues in various newspapers, magazines, and online platforms.)
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