Opinion: Politics beyond the narrow confines of caste - The 'Yogi Era'

By Dr. Vinamra Sen Singh

For decades, the politics of Uttar Pradesh revolved almost entirely around caste arithmetic and appeasement. The nature of governance and the behaviour of the administration were largely dictated by the caste of the person sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair. However, in recent years, the state has seen the emergence of a new political and social discourse that has completely dismantled this deeply entrenched system. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is now experiencing a ‘Yogi Era’ guided by the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform - an era that is building an equitable society by rising above the narrow confines of caste.

Yogi Adityanath’s greatest strength is his identity as a sannyasi. A true renunciate has no personal family or caste of his own; the entire society is his family. The profoundly egalitarian tradition of Gorakhnath Peeth and the Nath sect - which has never believed in untouchability, high-low distinctions, or birth-based discrimination - has now become the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s political and administrative renewal. This is why, whenever policies are formulated, their central focus is not any particular vote bank, but every individual standing at the lowest rung of society who has waited decades for development.

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Real social justice is when the representation of the marginalised is not just symbolic but substantive. The creation of a dedicated OBC Commission to secure the rights of backward classes in panchayat elections, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ‘Triple Test’ formula, proves that the Yogi government is making the rights of the deprived unassailable even on the touchstone of the judiciary.

By ending the corrupt practices of ‘parchi’ (recommendations) and ‘kharchi’ (bribes) in UPPSC and police recruitment boards, the government has provided more than nine lakh government jobs on pure merit. When a Dalit or backward-class youth becomes a Deputy Superintendent of Police or Sub-Divisional Magistrate purely on the basis of his own ability, it raises the self-confidence of the entire society to new heights.

The foremost condition for social harmony is a fear-free environment. Before 2017, the poor, Dalits, and exploited sections in villages were the softest targets of mafias and musclemen. Criminals patronised by those in power had created a deep gulf of distrust between the common people and the administration. The Yogi government introduced the Police Commissionerate system to ensure swift justice. Initiatives like ‘Operation Trinetra’ and the Jan Sunwai Portal (IGRS) have empowered the ordinary citizen with the strength that was earlier available only to the influential. Today, when land confiscated from strongmen in cities like Prayagraj is used to build houses for the poor, people feel confident that it is no longer the rule of caste in the state, but the rule of law and the Constitution.

Economic inequality often gives birth to social instability. The government’s flagship One District One Product (ODOP) scheme is not merely an economic programme but a powerful tool for social harmony. Carpet weavers of Bhadohi, brass artisans of Moradabad, and terracotta craftsmen from the Prajapati community - most of whom belong to OBC, Dalit, or minority groups - have gained access to global markets for their skills through ODOP. The economic benefits are flowing directly into the pockets of communities that were long pushed to the margins. Similarly, under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and Chief Minister Housing Scheme, more than 62 lakh families across the state have been provided housing, making Uttar Pradesh the leading state in the country in delivering affordable homes to the underprivileged. Alongside this, crores of toilets have reached genuine beneficiaries without any discrimination. When people from every caste and class receive scheme benefits directly, standing in the same queue without middlemen, trust in the system grows stronger.

Through his fearless personality and the dharma of sannyasa, Yogi Adityanath has proved that genuine social justice does not come from hollow slogans or pitting castes against one another. It comes when every section of society has access to the levers of power, when jobs are distributed without bias, and when individuals from every caste can reach positions of responsibility on the strength of their merit - from panchayats to the secretariat. Ensuring representation based on ability and inclusion, rather than remaining trapped within the narrow walls of caste, is the brightest chapter of Yogi Adityanath’s good governance.

Yogi Adityanath has shown that a strong society is not built by setting castes against each other, but by uniting them on the common axis of development. From the cultural renaissance of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj to the vision of a trillion-dollar economy, an inclusive economic philosophy runs through it all - one that connects society through job creation. This ‘New Uttar Pradesh’, being shaped by transcending caste boundaries on the foundations of merit, security, and harmony, is the lasting legacy of good governance that will guide the India of the future.

(The author is an Assistant Professor at the University of Allahabad. He writes regularly on political and social issues across various media platforms.)

Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Zee News.