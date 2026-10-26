/Opinion: Ram Gopal and Shivpal speak out, but where does Akhilesh stand?

SP President Akhilesh Yadav and several other party leaders have accused officials of bias and irregularities in the electoral rolls. However, Ram Gopal said that voters also needed to check their names and report any errors. He said that officials could not be blamed for every mistake and added that he had no information about large-scale fake entries. He also said that complaints from Auraiya had been promptly taken up with the Election Commission (EC) and the superintendent of police.