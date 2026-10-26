Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Opinion: Ram Gopal and Shivpal speak out, but where does Akhilesh stand?

Opinion: Ram Gopal and Shivpal speak out, but where does Akhilesh stand?

The SP’s handling of the Bhati controversy has exposed differences among its senior leaders over religion, party discipline and the limits of personal views. With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election approaching, the question is whether Akhilesh Yadav can keep the leadership united despite these disagreements.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Opinion: Ram Gopal and Shivpal speak out, but where does Akhilesh stand?

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Opinion: Ram Gopal and Shivpal speak out, but where does Akhilesh stand?
2
3
4
5