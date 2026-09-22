Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Opinion | Revisiting CM Yogi's Parliamentary farewell speech that set the blueprint for Viksit Uttar Pradesh

Opinion | Revisiting CM Yogi's Parliamentary farewell speech that set the blueprint for Viksit Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath’s 2017 parliamentary farewell speech delivered an operational blueprint that transformed law, infrastructure, and welfare, systematically turning Uttar Pradesh into the dream state envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:32 PM IST
Opinion | Revisiting CM Yogi's Parliamentary farewell speech that set the blueprint for Viksit Uttar Pradesh

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar arrive to pay last respects at Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna's funeral
2
3
4
5