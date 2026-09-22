The state’s macro-performance metrics over the last nine years are evidence of the execution of ideas and vision laid down in the parliamentary farewell address by Yogi Adityanath. The state’s economic output more than doubled, pushing Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from Rs 13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25, with the economy projected to reach ₹39.8 lakh crore in 2026-27, while per capita income more than doubled to nearly ₹1.10 lakh from Rs 54,564. A complete reconfiguration of physical and social infrastructure supported this growth. Over 14 crore citizens secured by PDS rations, expressways expanding from two operational corridors in 2017 to seven operational roads within a planned network of 22, airports rising to 16, medical colleges reaching 85 from 36 (up 136%), and state universities expanding from 14 to 27 (public) and from 27 to 56 (private). Independent evaluation from NITI Aayog places this transformation in the national context, where Uttar Pradesh achieved the largest absolute reduction in poverty nationwide by lifting 5.94 crore people out of multidimensional deprivations between 2013-14 and 2022-23, leaped 11 places to ‘Frontrunner’ status in the national SDG Index, and ranked 4th in Export Preparedness and 1st among all landlocked states. Together, these figures serve as explicit civic proof of vision translated into measurable governance.