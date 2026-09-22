By Sunny Singh
History without politics is a collection of dead facts; politics without history is akin to gambling with a living nation. This historical perspective is extremely important today as Uttar Pradesh prepares for its upcoming election. A new cohort of first-time voters lacks direct experience of the state’s past instability, chaotic politics, and underdevelopment. To understand the socio-economic and institutional transformation that has occurred in Uttar Pradesh over this decade, it is essential for this new generation to be aware of the contrast between the past and the present. To comprehend this difference, one must revisit Yogi Adityanath’s farewell speech delivered in the Lok Sabha nine years ago, wherein he presented the operational roadmap for the state prior to assuming the chief ministership.
That farewell address demonstrated that politics is not an exercise in abstraction; it is the practical intersection of vision and execution. An idea remains theoretical until it is operationalized through political action. In his Lok Sabha speech, Yogi Adityanath outlined a dual promise that challenged traditional political discourse: “Our government will be committed to running a government for the poor, for the farmers, for the youths, and for the women without any discrimination”, while pledging to construct an administration entirely “corruption-free and free of riots.” Most importantly, he tied this administrative blueprint directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, promising that Uttar Pradesh would ultimately become the Prime Minister’s “dream state”.
This twin commitment reshaped the state’s governance model. For decades, conventional political discourse operated under the flawed premise that a state must choose between the strict enforcement of public order and compassionate, inclusive social development. The framework of Viksit Uttar Pradesh dismantled this false dichotomy, establishing that public order and law enforcement are not a trade-off against economic growth, but its primary structural prerequisite.
At its core, this transition solved a long-standing crisis of state legitimacy. Prior to 2017, successive administrations in Uttar Pradesh faced widespread misuse of power, governance by patronage, and the influence of regional mafias, caste cartels, and localized syndicates, all of which severely eroded state authority. The post-2017 governance model reversed this decline by asserting firm, impartial enforcement. Yogi Adityanath restored institutional legitimacy by combining state power with constitutional authority, proving that public order is the bedrock of state-led development.
The state’s macro-performance metrics over the last nine years are evidence of the execution of ideas and vision laid down in the parliamentary farewell address by Yogi Adityanath. The state’s economic output more than doubled, pushing Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from Rs 13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25, with the economy projected to reach ₹39.8 lakh crore in 2026-27, while per capita income more than doubled to nearly ₹1.10 lakh from Rs 54,564. A complete reconfiguration of physical and social infrastructure supported this growth. Over 14 crore citizens secured by PDS rations, expressways expanding from two operational corridors in 2017 to seven operational roads within a planned network of 22, airports rising to 16, medical colleges reaching 85 from 36 (up 136%), and state universities expanding from 14 to 27 (public) and from 27 to 56 (private). Independent evaluation from NITI Aayog places this transformation in the national context, where Uttar Pradesh achieved the largest absolute reduction in poverty nationwide by lifting 5.94 crore people out of multidimensional deprivations between 2013-14 and 2022-23, leaped 11 places to ‘Frontrunner’ status in the national SDG Index, and ranked 4th in Export Preparedness and 1st among all landlocked states. Together, these figures serve as explicit civic proof of vision translated into measurable governance.
This empirical transformation highlights a fundamental shift in Indian political economy; while national leadership, organizational depth, and cultural nationalism provide the structural foundation for elections, the state leadership remains the important performance variable. In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath redefined the dynamic by proving that clean administration and development-focused governance yield decisive political dividends. In doing so, the performance-driven synergy of the modern ‘MY’ (Modi-Yogi) double engine dismantled and replaced the vintage, identity-driven ‘MY’ (Muslim-Yadav) caste arithmetic that had constrained the state for decades. Furthermore, this model evolved classical welfare economics, moving beyond the Darwinian logic of ‘survival of the fittest’ and toward a commitment to the ‘survival of the weakest’. By advancing Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s vision of Antyodaya into an active framework of productive empowerment, the state’s governance has systematically expanded individual agency and institutional freedom rather than relying on passive poverty management.
The ultimate validation of this governance paradigm lies in its democratic endurance. In a state long accustomed to volatile electoral shifts and entrenched anti-incumbency, Yogi Adityanath broke decades of precedent with a historic re-election victory in 2022, confirming that the electorate decisively prioritized the rule of law over mafia raj, hooliganism, nepotism, appeasement and favouritism. This outcome proved that the progress seen across Uttar Pradesh today is neither an accidental economic turn nor campaign rhetoric; it is the deliberate, systematic execution of the exact blueprint articulated in Parliament nine years ago. By synthesizing its ancient civilizational identity with modern infrastructure and economic expansion, Uttar Pradesh has fundamentally altered its socio-economic trajectory. In doing so, it has fulfilled the singular promise made at the heart of that parliamentary farewell address: turning vision into reality, and transforming Uttar Pradesh into the true “dream state” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(The author is a Research Scholar at the Department of Political Science, University of Delhi, and Research Associate at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, editorial stance, or position of Zee News, its management, or its parent company.)
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