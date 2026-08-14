/Opinion | The Bharat we must now build

There are moments in history when nations pause to celebrate what they have achieved. There are equally important moments when they must pause to ask where they are headed. Independence Day is a day of gratitude for the extraordinary courage and sacrifice that secured our freedom. It is also a day of reflection. Every generation inherits a defining responsibility. The generation of 1947 liberated India from colonial rule. The generations that followed laid the foundations of a modern Republic. Our generation carries a different responsibility: to prepare India for a century that will be shaped by economic strength, technological progress and, most importantly, the values that guide both.