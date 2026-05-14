Opinion: UP CM Yogi Adityanath emerges as a role model of financial discipline

By Dr. Shirish Mishra

Crisis is not limited only to economic slowdown or shortage of revenue. Crisis means increasing pressure on resources, growing needs of the population, additional burden on infrastructure, and uncertainty in global conditions. In such times, the biggest test before governance is not of its policies, but of its restraint. Because when resources are limited and expectations are limitless, balance itself becomes the biggest proof of good governance. There is no alternative to the prudent use of resources.

In any democratic system, a government does not merely formulate policies, it also sets an example. When the top leadership itself demonstrates frugality in its conduct, its impact spreads from the administrative structure to the behaviour of common citizens.

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Considering the current global crisis arising from the prolonged war in the Middle East, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to take steps such as reducing the government fleet, controlling unnecessary travel, and maximizing the use of digital mediums, thereby presenting such an example of financial discipline that will become a model for other states to emulate. Such decisions do not remain merely technical or administrative reforms, but become a cultural message that the state itself is practicing restraint.

Every single penny of the state treasury accumulated from the hard-earned money of the people is a public asset. Today, when the slowing pace of the world economy and inflation due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have made shortage of resources a real challenge before state governments, reduction in government expenditure is not merely an administrative decision, but a deep moral responsibility.

In Uttar Pradesh, the 50 percent reduction in the fleet of the Chief Minister and ministers, encouragement of the work-from-home culture, discouraging unnecessary purchase of gold, emphasis on the use of PNG, Metro, and public transport, and the initiative to organize government meetings, conferences, and seminars through virtual mediums reflect this moral outlook.

This is not merely an exercise in saving money, it is also a new work culture. When the Chief Minister himself conducts conferences virtually, every officer and employee automatically understands that today's era is digital, and in this era minimizing expenditure on travel, events, and display is not only possible, but necessary as well. This proper use of technology serves multiple objectives simultaneously, saving time and resources and reducing pressure on the environment.

It would be wrong to think that these measures are only economic. They also have a deep social and psychological dimension. When a common citizen sees that his leader talks about public transport, he begins to view his everyday difficulties differently. When he knows that the hands steering the governance machinery also follow the same principles expected from ordinary citizens, a sense of trust towards the government develops in his mind.

That trust is the real strength of democracy. When frugality begins from the top, it naturally flows downward. This is the difference between imposed austerity and austerity adopted voluntarily.

During times of crisis, both society and governance are tested. If one turns the pages of history, it becomes evident that the nations which displayed patience, restraint, and collective discipline during adverse circumstances became prosperous and strong in the long run. Whether it is the story of Japan's recovery or Singapore's rise, all of them share a common thread.

During crises, the government first disciplined itself and only then expected sacrifice from the people. The decisions taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath belong to the same tradition. What the Chief Minister has done carries deep practical impact. The funds saved through a 50 percent reduction in vehicles can be utilized for the education of a poor child, a village road, or medicines in a hospital.

The time and money saved through virtual meetings can be invested in policy-making and implementation. This is not merely reduction in expenditure, it is a redefinition of priorities. During the Covid period, Uttar Pradesh followed its priorities with patience, and there is no doubt that the state can continue to do so even now.

Today, when the younger generation seeks ideals in its leaders, and when the public demands transparency and accountability, such decisions send a positive message. It proves that self-discipline is possible even in politics. In a financial crisis, a responsible government does what a responsible family does, first reduce expenses, then think of ways to increase income.

However, it is also a bitter truth that the success of the Chief Minister's decisions will now depend on how deeply this sentiment permeates the entire administrative machinery. From ministers to clerks, from the Secretariat to the tehsil level, if this resolve of frugality takes the form of a mass movement, then its outcomes will not only be fiscal, but social as well. Such a state will not only become economically stronger, but will also earn the trust of its citizens.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that this decision of frugality is not merely an administrative measure, it is a philosophy, a value system. Restraint during crisis, wisdom during adversity, and the resolve to provide limitless service with limited resources.... this is the foundation upon which trustworthy governance stands.

When the public sees that its leader first implements tough decisions on himself and only then expects others to follow, people themselves become willing to join that journey.

This is the true strength of democracy and also the greatest need of the present time. There is an old saying that the boat which understands its own burden remains steady even during storms. A state too is a vast system, and its stability depends upon its balance. If expenditure becomes uncontrolled, it turns into a burden on the system, but if it is controlled and purpose-oriented, it becomes the basis of development, and this is exactly what Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is trying to achieve.

The author is Professor, Department of Commerce, Central University Motihari. The views expressed here are of author's own and does not reflect Zee News's views.