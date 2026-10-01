/Opinion | UPITS: Uttar Pradesh shaping a new economic geography

The soul of this fair is the concept of 'One District, One Product' (ODOP), which is among the Yogi government's most distinctive economic initiatives. Behind it lies a simple yet profound understanding: every district has a unique skill, and it should receive recognition, a brand, and a market. Whether it is Bhadohi's carpets or Moradabad's brass, Varanasi's silk or Lucknow's chikankari, these traditions have been nurtured and carried forward for generations. Still, without direct access to markets, their full value could not reach the artisans who created them. This ODOP initiative has transformed each district's local speciality into a shared capital for the state. Once again, the initiative emerged as the most attractive centre of the fair. In the same context, the newly added 'ODOC' cannot be overlooked. Like ODOP, this is also part of UP's economic future. With entrepreneurs from all 75 districts attending the trade show under the ODOC umbrella, the state's economic geography is being rewritten.