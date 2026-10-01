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Opinion | UPITS: Uttar Pradesh shaping a new economic geography

Now in its fourth edition, the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is no longer merely an exhibition; it has become an annual manifesto of the state's economic aspirations.

Published: Oct 01, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Opinion | UPITS: Uttar Pradesh shaping a new economic geography

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