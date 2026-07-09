Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Opinion: Uttar Pradesh's green resolve becoming reality

Opinion: Uttar Pradesh's green resolve becoming reality

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transformed plantation into a mass movement with ambitious goals. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has planted 242 crore saplings since 2017. 

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 09:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
Opinion: Uttar Pradesh's green resolve becoming reality
Image Credit: ANI. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Opinion: Uttar Pradesh's green resolve becoming reality
tree plantation drive3 min ago
2
Uttar Pradesh8 min ago
3
Rajesh Sharma14 min ago
4
Arnav Paparkar39 min ago
5
UAPA case42 min ago