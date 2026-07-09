Uttar Pradesh has long been the land of sages and seers. Yet, until a decade ago, environmental awareness in the state remained deeply inadequate. Forest land continued to shrink, water bodies were encroached upon, groundwater was overexploited, and environmental conservation failed to receive the priority it deserved in governance. The clearest indication of this neglect was that when the Yogi government assumed office in 2017, forest department nurseries had only five lakh saplings. The situation was alarming and had the potential to impose severe costs on future generations. Recognizing this challenge, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transformed plantation into a mass movement with ambitious goals. Public participation became the cornerstone of the campaign, with responsibilities assigned across society. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has planted 242 crore saplings since 2017. On World Environment Day this year alone, five crore saplings were planted in a single day, and on July 12, the state aims to plant an unprecedented 35 crore saplings in one day. The foundation of this green revolution is already visible, with more than 57 crore saplings now ready in nurseries across the state.