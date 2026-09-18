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  • /Opinion | Western UP’s triple blow: Jats alienated, Dalits unmoved, Muslims raided — electorally, a third place looks inevitable for the Samajwadi Party

Opinion | Western UP’s triple blow: Jats alienated, Dalits unmoved, Muslims raided — electorally, a third place looks inevitable for the Samajwadi Party

The trouble is not only the activity of rivals. The real crisis is the party’s own social arithmetic. The PDA through which Akhilesh Yadav hopes to gather Backward, Dalit and minority votes on one platform does not travel as easily in this region. 

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 04:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Opinion | Western UP’s triple blow: Jats alienated, Dalits unmoved, Muslims raided — electorally, a third place looks inevitable for the Samajwadi Party

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Opinion | Western UP’s triple blow: Jats alienated, Dalits unmoved, Muslims raided — electorally, a third place looks inevitable for the Samajwadi Party
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