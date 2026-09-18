/Opinion | Western UP’s triple blow: Jats alienated, Dalits unmoved, Muslims raided — electorally, a third place looks inevitable for the Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party’s difficulties are mounting ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Western UP is where the damage looks sharpest. On present evidence the party appears to be slipping out of the principal contest. The fight is slowly narrowing to one between the NDA and the BSP. The SP looks set to shrink into third place. The largest reason is that it no longer displays a sturdy social base of its own. The Muslim vote, meanwhile, is being cut into on several fronts. In western UP, the party now looks at its weakest.