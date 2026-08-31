/Opinion: Why the outcry over giving JPNIC a new lease of life?

It is neither possible nor necessary for every government asset to always be operated directly by the government. Governments around the world use public-private partnerships (PPP) to operate infrastructure, convention centres, stadiums and cultural centres. Does that mean they have sold their assets? Certainly not. It is a way of leveraging the efficiency, management expertise and capital of the private sector to achieve public-interest objectives more quickly and effectively. Government ownership can remain intact while operations are entrusted to capable hands. This is a practical model of modern governance. Those who call this a 'sale' are merely trying to preserve their own outdated and inefficient way of thinking. In politics, it is easy to question the intentions behind any decision. Words such as 'commission,' 'scam' and 'selling off' are often used to inflame emotions. But people now want results, not speculation about intentions. The result is that a building lying unused for more than a decade will now become operational. The result is that money which was earlier being spent on maintenance will instead become a source of revenue for the government. The result is that new employment opportunities will be created, tourism will receive a boost, and Lucknow will get a functioning international centre.