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  • /Opinion: Why the outcry over giving JPNIC a new lease of life?

Opinion: Why the outcry over giving JPNIC a new lease of life?

If the process of making the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow operational has now begun, it should be viewed as a national duty rather than turned into a political issue. 

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 06:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Opinion: Why the outcry over giving JPNIC a new lease of life?

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