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  • /Opinion: Yogi Adityanath’s two faces of governance – firm on crime, responsive to distress

Opinion: Yogi Adityanath’s two faces of governance – firm on crime, responsive to distress

Yogi Adityanath’s governance combines a tough approach to crime with direct help for people facing personal hardships. The Shamli murder case and Janata Darshan show both sides of his leadership.

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 02:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 02:32 AM IST
Opinion: Yogi Adityanath’s two faces of governance – firm on crime, responsive to distress
Image Credit: L-R: Manish Khemka (author of the article) and file photo of CM Yogi Adityanath listening to people's grievances at the Janata Darshan in Lucknow.

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Opinion: Yogi Adityanath’s two faces of governance – firm on crime, responsive to distress
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