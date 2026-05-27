Opinion: Yogi government strengthening Gram Swaraj

By Prof. Shree Prakash Singh

When the Uttar Pradesh government decided to constitute a dedicated Backward Classes Commission for OBC reservation in rural local bodies, it had already become clear that the Gram Panchayat elections would take some more time. The formation of the commission was an important decision, but the Yogi government took an even bigger historic decision by appointing outgoing village heads as administrators. This is the true embodiment of the concept of Gram Samaj, where a commitment to protecting the rights of every democratic unit is visible. Gram Panchayats are the primary units of democracy, and their empowerment is, in the true sense, respect for democracy itself. Continuity in village development can only be maintained when self-governance at the local level is given importance. By taking a policy decision in this regard, CM Yogi Adityanath has paved the way for making Gram Panchayats more empowered, self-reliant, and confident. This decision is not only timely but also reflects the government’s commitment to grassroots democracy.

Decentralisation of power is the key to democracy

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Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of Integral Humanism, had said, "Until we ensure the economic and social upliftment of the person living at the lowest level of society, freedom and democracy hold no meaning." Decentralisation of power is the key to real democracy. Embedded in this philosophy is the idea that the system sitting at the top should not control the democratic units below but should instead strengthen them. Retaining village heads as administrators until Panchayat elections is the practical form of this philosophy. Earlier, it was often seen that when the tenure of local bodies ended or elections could not be conducted on time due to unavoidable circumstances, the responsibility was handed over to the bureaucracy. Block-level officers or government employees were appointed as administrators. However, they lacked the emotional aspect of accountability towards the public. In contrast, an elected village head, even if technically his or her tenure has ended, continues to live among the same soil, same environment, and same people. He participates in the joys and sorrows of villagers and understands the real priorities of the village while remaining emotionally connected to them.

Respect for public sentiments

I have no hesitation in saying that red-tapism has its own nature, because of which development works often come to a standstill. By breaking this traditional pattern and giving top priority to public sentiments, the Yogi government sent a message that it has complete faith in the people and their elected representatives. This decision carries deeper meaning for the public because it ensures that there is no obstruction in the development process, whether it is the construction of village roads, provision of drinking water or implementation of welfare schemes. Eminent thinker Nanaji Deshmukh also used to say that village development is possible through the collective willpower of villagers and the active role of their own leadership. By appointing village heads as administrators, the government has given importance to this collective willpower and the relevance of local leadership.

The government displayed maturity

In the same ideological context, the decision to form a dedicated Backward Classes Commission for determining OBC reservation in rural local body elections should also be viewed. There is no doubt that a just system cannot be created without understanding the structure of Indian society. A very large section of our society, which has for centuries been associated with agriculture, crafts, and various labour-intensive occupations, must receive proper representation in the social and political mainstream. Reservation is not merely a political instrument but a means to establish social harmony and inclusive development. In view of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Uttar Pradesh government has shown maturity on this sensitive issue. Under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1947 and the Uttar Pradesh Kshetra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat Act, 1961, reservation arrangements are applicable in Panchayats. Reservation for backward classes will not exceed 27 percent of the total posts, and if updated population figures are not available, data may be determined through surveys. The formation of a dedicated commission is an ethical process aimed at providing backward classes with a strong legal and constitutional safeguard. When a dedicated commission conducts an in-depth study of the backward classes’ population, their political backwardness, and their representation in local bodies before submitting its report, no one will be able to question the reservation policy framed on that basis. This step is part of the nation-building process in which no section should feel that it has been pushed to the margins.

Gram Panchayat is the seed of democracy

Gram Panchayat is the seed of democracy from which the entire democratic tree derives nourishment. If this seed becomes weak, if Panchayats are reduced to puppets of bureaucracy or sink into administrative vacuum, then even if the larger structure appears grand externally, it gradually becomes hollow from within. Villages cannot be treated merely as consumers of government schemes; they must become creators and implementers of those schemes. In Uttar Pradesh, which has more than 58 thousand Gram Panchayats, both these decisions of the Yogi government will have far-reaching effects. The formation of a dedicated commission and the appointment of outgoing village heads as administrators are both complementary decisions. Keeping village heads as administrators ensures continuity of development at present, while the Backward Classes Commission lays the foundation for more inclusive Panchayat leadership in the future. However, to make village heads comfortable in the role of administrators, necessary training, legal awareness, and financial powers will have to be provided. The digital system will also need to be strengthened further so that every villager can know how much money came to their Panchayat and where it was spent. This decentralization of power and this new model of social justice is, in reality, a step towards building a self-reliant India.

Disclaimer: Professor Shree Prakash Singh is vice chancellor, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University, Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Zee News.