Opinion: Forgotten legacy of Pasi Kings - Kasmandi controversy as moment for historical justice

By Dr Shabd Prakash

The ongoing tensions in Kasmandi Kalan village, located in Malihabad, extend beyond a local land dispute and have sparked broader discussions about historical heritage and identity. Members of the Pasi community and Hindu organisations claim that the entire area, currently occupied by a mosque and a graveyard, was originally the site of an ancient fort belonging to Maharaja Kans Pasi. Local folklore, British-era gazetteers, and longstanding traditions indicate that in the 11th century, this was the location of an impregnable fort and an ancient Shiva temple built by the Nagvanshi king Kans Pasi.

This controversy is not merely about ownership; it has become a powerful symbol of the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh that has long suffered from neglect and the politics of appeasement.

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Untold saga of warriors and glorious past

The history of the Pasi community encompasses social, cultural, and political dimensions that extend beyond conventional caste-based narratives. It is a living epic of freedom, identity, and valour in Awadh and across Uttar Pradesh. Between the 9th and 14th centuries, when India was reeling under repeated foreign Islamic invasions, brave Pasi kings established independent kingdoms in various parts of the region. At a time when medieval India was fragmented into small states and central authority had weakened, these regional rulers fiercely resisted foreign incursions, constructed impregnable forts, and founded new settlements.

The very word “Pasi” embodies martial excellence. According to local tradition, it derives from “Pa” (strong wrist) and “Asi” (sword), literally meaning “one who wields the sword with a powerful grip.” The forts, palaces, and historic mounds built by these valiant rulers still dot districts such as Lucknow, Bahraich, Sitapur, Barabanki, Raebareli, and Hardoi. Tragically, instead of being preserved as national symbols of pride, these sites have been reduced to ruins or encroached upon due to decades of official neglect.

Symbols of architecture and military might: Maharaja Bijli Pasi

Among the most illustrious Pasi rulers was Maharaja Bijli Pasi, a contemporary of Kannauj’s Raja Jaychand in the 12th century. His kingdom spanned approximately 148 square miles, covering present-day Lucknow and its surrounding areas. Historical records and gazetteers clearly mention the twelve formidable forts he constructed, including Bijnourgarh, Natwagarh, Mati, Purana Qila, Piparsand, and Kalli Paschim. These strongholds were so formidable that invading armies found them nearly impossible to breach. Uttar Pradesh government records acknowledge their historical importance, and the Government of India has even issued postage stamps in his honour. Maharaja Bijli Pasi not only strengthened military defences but also promoted agriculture, trade, and indigenous Vedic culture.

Lakshman Tila and the splendour of Maharaja Lakhan Pasi

Similarly, Maharaja Lakhan Pasi is directly linked to the naming and origins of modern Lucknow. According to local traditions and respected historians, the present Lakshman Tila and Purana Qila area flourished under his rule. Many scholars and linguists trace the name “Lucknow” (Lakhnau) to Lakhan Pasi. During his reign, he established a robust administrative and economic system that kept the Awadh region secure, stable, and prosperous against external threats for a considerable period.

Living historical memories in regional geography

A close look at Awadh and its neighbouring districts reveals how several Pasi kings founded new towns that still bear testimony to their legacy. Maharaja Chheeta Pasi is traditionally credited with founding the settlement that later developed into Sitapur. He established “Chheetapur,” later known as Sitapur. Raja Satan Dev Pasi developed the Satrakh area in Barabanki and bravely resisted foreign religious invasions. Raja Khaira Pasi founded the historic town of Khairabad and ruled independently for a long time. In Dalmau (Raebareli), Raja Dalchand and Raja Balchand governed, giving the place its name. Likewise, in Unnao-Hardoi, Raja Subha Dev Pasi and Raja Sandhila Pasi (after whom the town of Sandila is named) held sway, while in the Malihabad region, Raja Maliha Pasi established his authority. These rulers were builders of forts, palaces, and settlements that supported strong local economies in their time.

Pernicious agenda of leftist historiography

It is deeply unfortunate that successive governments after Independence failed to accord any priority to this rich and glorious Hindu heritage of the Pasi kings. Critics argue that, as a result, ancient forts crumbled, historical remains were erased, no serious archaeological excavations were undertaken, and these figures found no mention in academic curricula. This neglect originated from the dominant Left-liberal and Marxist ideology that controlled much of India’s history writing after 1947.

Historians trained in ideological bastions like JNU and Delhi University deliberately kept Indian history Delhi-centric and Mughal-focused. They systematically ignored or dismissed the achievements of local Hindu kings and regional heroes, often labelling them “feudal.” Even irrefutable evidence available in British-era gazetteers (such as those by Elliot and Crooke) was sidelined. Consequently, the warrior Pasi community was deprived of its own heroic legacy.

Opportune moment to reassess historical claims and heritage

The current dispute in Kasmandi Kalan should not be viewed as a communal confrontation but as a constructive opportunity for intellectual correction. It is time for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct immediate, unbiased scientific surveys, GPR mapping, and excavations at the site so that the findings may be established transparently. The forts, mounds, and remains associated with Pasi kings deserve national-level protection. Grand museums and memorials should be built, and cultural festivals organised to celebrate this heritage.

Simultaneously, school curricula must be freed from Leftist bias so that these valiant kings receive their rightful and honourable place in history. Indian history does not belong only to the rulers of Delhi; it belongs to the soil of Awadh, Bahraich, Sitapur, Raebareli, and every corner of the country. Preserving the heroic legacy of the Pasi kings is not the concern of any single community; it is a question of restoring the integrity of Indian history, the continuity of Sanatan culture, and regional pride.

The time has come for a comprehensive reassessment of historical narratives, the rectification of historical wrongs committed by previous regimes, and the preservation of neglected heritage sites. Only when we genuinely honour our true heroes and reconnect with our roots will future generations be able to develop a deeper appreciation and acceptance of their history. The Kasmandi controversy should not become a source of hatred, but a medium for the pursuit of truth, the preservation of heritage, and the delivery of long-overdue historical justice.

(The author is an Assistant Professor in the Department of History at the University of Delhi.)

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