Opportunistic US Increases Price Of P-8I surveillance aircraft by 50 percent, As India Negotiates To Buy 6 More

New Delhi: The United States has increased the cost of the P-8I surveillance aircraft by 50 percent, making it much more expensive than before. Despite the price hike, India is still in negotiations to buy six more P-8I aircraft from the U.S. to strengthen its maritime defense.

Currently, India operates 12 P-8I aircraft, which are used by the Indian Navy for surveillance, reconnaissance, and anti-submarine warfare. These aircraft are based at INS Rajali (Tamil Nadu) and INS Hansa (Goa) and play a key role in monitoring the vast Indian Ocean region.

What Is the P-8I Aircraft?

The P-8I is a special version of the Boeing P-8A Poseidon, built specifically for India. It is one of the most advanced long-range maritime patrol aircraft in the world.

Key Capabilities of the P-8I:

Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW): It can find and attack enemy submarines using sonobuoys and torpedoes.

Maritime Surveillance: It can monitor sea lanes, coastlines, and enemy ship movements using advanced radars and sensors.

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT): It can detect enemy radar and communication signals.

Weapons: It can carry Harpoon anti-ship missiles, depth charges, and torpedoes.

Range: It has a range of over 2,200 km (about 1,370 miles) without refueling.

Crew: Operated by a crew of 9, including pilots and mission operators.

Why India Needs More

India wants to buy 6 more P-8I aircraft to cover its eastern and western coastlines, and to keep watch over the expanding Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean. The aircraft also support search and rescue, humanitarian missions, and disaster relief.