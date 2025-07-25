Opposition Blow As Rajya Sabha Refuses To Admit Motion Against Justice Varma
In a major development, the Opposition’s proposal to remove Justice Verma was not admitted in the Rajya Sabha, effectively nullifying the need to withdraw it. Sources say that the decision to form a committee will now rest with the Lok Sabha Speaker, with Rajya Sabha’s concurrence.
Trending Photos
In a major development, the Opposition’s proposal to remove Justice Verma was not admitted in the Rajya Sabha, effectively nullifying the need to withdraw it. Sources say that the decision to form a committee will now rest with the Lok Sabha Speaker, with Rajya Sabha’s concurrence.
(This is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv